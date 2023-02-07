A Twitter post about love sparked a conversation about how relationships are complicated at times

The question about spotting signs when one falls out of love has had South Africans sharing their opinions

It's essential to keep an open mind when spotting the signs, but sometimes you might be onto something

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

She loves me. She loves me, not. The signs were right in front of you. Images: Unsplash

Source: UGC

Mjolo is an extreme sport, bafwethu. If you're putting yourself out there, grab a coat because the streets are as cold as Ice Spice. What if you are in a relationship or situationship and things feel a bit off after some time? Is there a way you can tell if your person isn't feeling you anymore?

Many of us tend to overthink things in relationships, while some don't think at all. Being anxiously attached to someone can create an environment where you see something that doesn't always exist. Or maybe you and your partner haven't yet established solid trust in each other. These are some reasons we should always take "signs" with a pinch of salt. It sounds the same, but it's not "science".

A Twitter user asks for signs that a woman no longer loves you

A South African took to socials to make a to get feedback from netizens. You can see it below and share your thoughts on the matter:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

South Africans shared their theories on the question

Where better to get your answers if not directly from the horse's mouth? Some South Africans seem to have similar points of view on the matter.

@soulchild009 said:

"She becomes a pilot, her phone always on flight mode when she gets home."

@mm_mamabolo added:

"They disrespect you. Try to humiliate you.

"Can't fathom how you can lose value and respect but, yeah its life so we go on"

@snowey_ls commented:

"She doesn't argue."

@Xavier__101 kept it simple:

"Cheat on you."

Lady finds out bae has been in another serious relationship for past four years

It's not only the brothers who are feeling the pain of mjolo. Briefly News reported on a woman dating a man who had a bae. Finding out your man is "our man" is one thing. But finding out he has been in another relationship for four years is wild.

She took to Twitter to tell her story and South Africans felt her pain.

@Ayakha_H commented:

"The marriage part is shocking sana how did he think he’s going to pull this off."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News