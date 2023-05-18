Boity Thulo captivated fans with her latest mesmerising hairstyle showcased on Twitter

Fans showered Boity with love and admiration for her elegant Gucci ensemble and hairstyling prowess

Social media exploded with positive reactions, praising Boity's stunning look and hailing her as a true style icon

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Boity Thulo stunned Mzansi with her glamorous new hairstyle while draped in Gucci. Images: @boity

Source: Instagram

South African media personality and fashion icon, Boity Thulo, has Mzansi talking again.

Just a few days after celebrating her 33rd birthday in an elegant style that had the Twitterverse chattering, Boity has once again set Mzansi's eyes on her undeniable fashion sense with her latest tweet.

Boity Thulo debuts stunning new hairstyle while clad in Gucci

The Bakae rapper mesmerised fans with her latest hairstyle showcased in a captivating tweet that was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"A #GucciHorsebit1955 love story. "

Mzansi fans celebrate Wuz Dat rapper for iconic sense of style and beauty

Sporting a new look that exuded elegance and confidence, Boity's hairstyling prowess perfectly complemented her Gucci ensemble. As the news spread like wildfire, fans showered her with an outpouring of love and admiration, celebrating her as a true style maven as they reacted to the stunning pics.

@Lebo123_23 said:

"Love the hair!"

@sk4lyf2 tweeted:

"This one is nice, goes well with the hairstyle."

@gugu_dlodlo_99 tweeted:

"Yago tswanela."

@Kami_Goitseone said:

"Yago tswanela."

@mphothul said:

"Gorgeous, mama!"

@samuel_maepa said:

"Queen of the South."

@Loyiiseaux_ commented:

"Neo ha ka tiisa vaslap, akaba Boity straight."

Boity Thulo gets SA excited after sharing she's ready to start a family: “Motherhood is my ultimate calling”

In a previous story, Briefly News reported on Boity sharing she is now ready to be a mother.

Boity Thulo revealed that she is finally ready to have a baby. The star, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on 28 April, revealed the news on her Twitter page.

Although she is reportedly single at the moment, the media personality said she wants to have a baby.

Boity Thulo revealed that she is finally ready to have a baby. The star, who celebrated her 33rd birthday on 28 April, revealed the news in a Twitter post and followers are amped.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News