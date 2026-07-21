South African superstar Tyla joined Shakira on stage during the Colombian singer's North American tour in Brooklyn, New York

The two performers delivered a powerful rendition of Shakira's global hit, with fans and celebrities reacting wildly online

Tyla shared the stage with other big names on the night, weeks after Shakira publicly declared her excitement about the collaboration

Shakira and Tyla performed together on stage in New York. Photos: @Shakira/Facebook, Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Africa's global sweetheart, Tyla has done it again.

After Shakira's massive tour collaboration announcement in June, Tyla joined the Colombian megastar on stage in Brooklyn on 21 July 2026.

Tyla and Shakira's hips definitely don't lie

The two icons performed Shakira's timeless hit Hips Don't Lie together, and videos of the show went viral before the ladies stepped off stage.

Shakira dazzled in a shimmering gold outfit, while Tyla complemented her in a striking turquoise dress as they swirled their hips and sang side by side.

Watch Tyla and Shakira's Brooklyn performance here.

Shakira's glowing words for Tyla

Before the New York concert in June, Shakira set the tone by announcing the collaboration.

"I think she's just incredible, and I think that this performance is gonna be just iconic, and I'm so lucky to have her with me on stage during my second US run."

Based on the crowd's thunderous reaction, the performance in Brooklyn delivered on every promise.

Tyla, who topped Spotify's most-streamed artists in SA, was among several high-profile guests to grace the stage, alongside Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran.

A milestone year for Tyla

The Brooklyn stage appearance is just one chapter in what has been a remarkable year for the Water hitmaker.

Tyla made South Africa proud at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, performing the national anthem alongside the Mzansi Youth Choir at the opening match in Mexico, and later taking the stage at the opening ceremony in Los Angeles with her official World Cup anthem Game Time featuring Future.

Shakira also performed at the World Cup Final Halftime Show with the Ghetto Kids.

Public reactions to Tyla and Shakira

Mzansi and the global 'Tyga' fanbase had plenty to say about Tyla and Shakira's show:

@kendrick:

"Oh tyla honey, your haters will forever cry 😭🔥"

@Blunttalks1:

"I love how Shakira isn't over doing it. She letting the young girl shine because it's her time."

@baeezin:

"Tyla is gonna be such a huge artist..."

@dirat2jay:

"Ey we have an A student!!!! Tyla babyyyyyyy 🏆"

@cquilier1:

"Kudos to Shakira for being nearly 50 and keeping up Ruth a woman in her twenties."

Tyla announced the release of her new Bratz Doll in July 2026. Photos: @Tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla gets 'Bratzified'

Briefly News highlighted facts about the collaboration between Tyla and the iconic Bratz doll franchise, which was announced on 18 July 2026.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for the South African pop sensation, who expressed her desire for a Bratz doll as far back as 2024.

Source: Briefly News