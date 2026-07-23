A video that surfaced online caught Skomota giving an intimidating look to a woman who greeted him by name in public

The dancer, who sat in a car and was seemingly stuck in traffic, simply turned away without acknowledging the greeting

Mzansi was taken aback by the snub, noting it clashed sharply with Skomota's well-known reputation for being warm and approachable

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Skomota side-eyed a woman who greeted him in public. Images: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

A video of South African dancer Skomota snubbing a woman's greeting in public has set social media ablaze, with many fans expressing genuine surprise at the uncharacteristic behaviour.

The clip, which began circulating on 22 July 2026, showed Skomota seated in the passenger seat of a car next to an unidentified man. A woman, whose face was not visible on camera, called out to him cheerfully, saying, "Dumela, ntate Skomota." Rather than returning the warm gesture, the dancer shot her an intimidating look before turning away entirely.

His friend appeared equally disinterested, and both men seemed to ignore the woman as the car appeared to be stuck in traffic. The woman and bystanders who witnessed the snub laughed it off, but the moment was not lost on the internet.

A side of Skomota fans rarely see

For many followers, the reaction felt completely out of character. Skomota has built much of his public image on being lovable and accessible, and often overly friendly, someone who embraces fans rather than pushes them away.

Briefly News had previously covered a contrasting moment in which the dancer allowed a fan to kiss him, making the latest clip all the more jarring.

The video sparked a lively debate online, with fans split between defending Skomota and calling out what they perceived as a fame-fuelled attitude shift.

Watch Skomota's video below.

Mzansi reacts to Skomota's snub

Social media users wasted no time weighing in. Below are some of their responses:

owaseYengweni reacted:

"Not Skomota shaming a woman for greeting him, fame changes people."

pancakeninja13_ wrote:

"He learnt that women only want his money."

one_ossie reacted:

"Too famous to be friendly."

sishiwoqob65527 posted:

"He knows women well; now he's protecting he's money."

MalumeRichie added:

"Even Skomi doesn't like nonsense."

Social media is convinced that fame and money caused Skomota to react badly to the woman greeting him. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Skomota meets Julius Malema

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Skomota's cheerful meeting with Julius Malema.

The vibrant dancer gave Malema one of his famous, loving hugs, warming many people's hearts on social media.

Source: Briefly News