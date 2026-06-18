A video posted on X (Twitter) in June 2026 shows TikTok star Skomota meeting with EFF leader Julius Malema

In the video, Skomota and Julius can be seen hugging and laughing at an undisclosed location

The comments on the post about Skomie Skomota meeting the South African politician depict mixed feelings

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'That's a real hug': Skomie Skomota meets EFF leader Julius Malema. Photos: @skomota

Source: UGC

Skomie Skomota meets EFF leader Julius Malema

@KingMntungwa posted a video showing Skomota hugging and laughing with EFF leader Julius Malema on 17 June 2026. He captioned the X (Twitter) post:

"Hug of the year goes to CiC Julius Malema and Skomie Skomota 🇿🇦‼️🔥"

That same day, controversial EFF supporter Zizinja Abelungu reposted the video on his @ZizinjaAbelungu X (Twitter) account with the caption:

"Skomota Loves the Commander in Chief 🥺😆❤️🔥🙌🏾"

Social media reactions to Skomota meeting Malema

Skomota has been rubbing shoulders with the who's who of South Africa since his rise to stardom. The TikTokker and dancer got the streets buzzing when he met controversial politician Julius Malema.

The comments on Zizinja Abelungu’s post about Skomie Skomota meeting the South African politician depict mixed feelings:

@Land_a_priority commented on the post:

"EFF is loved by people who are not well upstairs, tell me someone like Skomota will even vote."

@mosegeletsi wrote:

"You know you can't fake genuine admiration and love, of all the frogs @Julius_S_Malema kept on hugging this one feels real."

@Bagobe_sgobe94 expressed his opinion:

"As he should! Only bipolars and mentally disturbed individuals love this fool."

@SihlanguEsihle made a connection between Skomota and Julius by writing:

"They’re blood brothers."

@KgathodiM also left his remarks:

"😁CIC o fetja a moripota owa bona gore gape gafa le laka gae le tlaba la robala godimo gaka."

@Zakhele_Mngadi wrote:

"Aow Nkosi Yami. That hug says I am safe around you my CIC."

'That's a real hug': Skomie Skomota meets EFF leader Julius Malema. Photos: @ZizinjaAbelungu

Source: Twitter

Who is Skomie Skomota?

Skomota is a viral internet sensation reportedly from the Mafefe area in Limpopo, South Africa. He rose to fame in late 2023 for his signature dance moves and infectious, celebratory energy, especially on TikTok.

Skomie accumulated his wealth through a combination of a reported R3 million Betway sports betting win and highly lucrative club appearances.

Following his viral rise as an internet sensation and dancer, he began charging significant booking fees for events and club gigs.

He has since been featured on several Amapiano and dance tracks, and even had a reality show on the Moja Love channel on DStv.

Skomie Skomota became an internet sensation due to his dance moves. Photos: @skomota

Source: UGC

Skomota getting cosy with woman at Polokwane Club

Skomota, who is no stranger to criticism, became a trending topic again after footage of his interaction with a woman at a nightclub was shared on X (Twitter). On Thursday, 20 November 2025, the woman initially shared a post alleging that Skomota tried to kiss her during a chance meeting at Perere Polokwane.

After criticism, the woman shared a follow-up post setting the record straight about her interaction with Skomota and feelings about him.

Several social media users criticised Skomota for overstepping boundaries, while others defended him.

Source: Briefly News