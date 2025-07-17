South African Lekompo star King Monada recently bagged a huge deal that will change his career

The Limpopo-born artist signed with Sony Music on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, at their Rosebank offices

During an interview, Monada mentioned his reason for deciding to sign with Sony Music

King Monada recently bagged a major deal. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Things are looking great for the Limpopo-born star King Monada as he recently made a huge career change and bagged himself a major deal.

According to TshisaLIVE, the artist, who has an impressive car collection, earlier signed a deal with Sony Music on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, at their Rosebank offices in Johannesburg.

During his interview with the publication, Monada revealed how he has made a name for himself in recent years and that it was now time for him to make a change in his career that will benefit him and also take his music to global heights.

He said:

I wanted to make changes because I can't continue releasing music through our usual channels. Although we've had strong support, reaching other countries with our music remains challenging. I trust Sony to do more than I have for my career. Since I've managed to get this far, I decided to sign with Sony."

The Briefly News entertainment awards nominee further mentioned he has many hits under his belt, and also, while he was signing at Sony Music, he was gifted with a gold plaque for his hit song Lemenemene, which has garnered 12 million views on YouTube and 31,816 units in total.

"When I make music, I don't approach it by drawing from personal experiences. Instead, I aim to be creative and explore new territory I haven't covered before. If you look at titles related to depression, you'll see they are mostly in hip hop or other genres, not lekompo.

"I really enjoy Nigerian music, and soon I'll collaborate with someone who does Afrobeat. For now, though, I'm concentrating on local artists. There are some features, but it's mainly just me and my usual crew."

Lekomopo star King Monada joined the Sony Music family. Image: @king_monada

