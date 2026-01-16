KwaZulu-Natal police shot and killed four suspects during a gunfight in Woodlands, just a day after the group allegedly carried out a brazen robbery captured on CCTV

Officers tracked the suspects while they were allegedly planning another crime, arresting three others and injuring one during the operation

The incident sparked widespread praise on social media, with many users commending the police for intensifying the crackdown on violent crime in the province

KZN police fatally shoot four suspects in Woodlands after a daring heist. Image: Ihsaan Haffejee/ Getty Images

KwaZulu-Natal police have shot and killed four suspects during a gunfight in Woodlands on 16 January 2026. The confrontation comes just a day after the group allegedly carried out a daring robbery that was captured on CCTV.

Authorities say KwaZulu-Natal police also arrested three others and injured one, following an intelligence-led operation. The deadly confrontation occurred just a day after the group allegedly carried out a brazen robbery that was caught on CCTV, prompting an urgent manhunt by law enforcement.

Suspects tracked while planning another crime.

Police say the suspects were located while allegedly in the process of coordinating another criminal operation. Three suspects were arrested at the scene and the fourth one was taken for medical treatment under police guard. During the shootout, officers recovered three firearms, strengthening suspicions that the group was heavily armed and involved in violent crime. Investigations are continuing, with police reiterating their commitment to clamp down on organised and armed criminal networks operating in the area.

Social media users applauded the police

@Makulankondzo18 commented:

"In the coming two years, KZN will be a crime-free province because of the hard-working men and women in blue under the capable leadership of Lit-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi."

@BantuEconomy said:

"I think KZN residents are giving police tip-offs. There’s no way. They see you planning a crime, they tell Mkhwanazi."

@big_ramz stated:

"KZN Police Department is doing the Lord's work. They do not negotiate with criminals."

@PG_Dlamini_1 remarked:

"We have stupidest criminals in KZN. which criminal doesn't know and understand that KZN has become no go area in recent times? The count continues, KZN will be the safest place to be soon."

@DeevhahD said:

"Every cent that is allocated to the crime-fighting division in KZN, is accounted for."

KZN police shoot and kill three suspects linked to serious crimes

In a similar incident, KwaZulu‑Natal police shot and killed three suspects in two separate shootouts in the province, with officers returning fire after the suspects opened fire on them. Social media users responded positively to the outcomes, praising the police crackdown on violent crime and the removal of armed suspects from the streets. Authorities linked the slain suspects to a series of serious offences, including hijackings, kidnappings and murders, underscoring the sustained efforts by law enforcement to disrupt violent criminal networks. At the same time, voices in public discourse called for additional measures, such as expanded police accountability tools and broader strategies to address underlying crime drivers in the province.

The public have congratulated the KZN police on their tough stance on crime. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/ Getty Images

In previous news, Briefly reported that KwaZulu‑Natal police arrested a suspect in Phoenix after he allegedly fired shots at officers during a vehicle pursuit linked to a previous homicide, with a firearm recovered during the confrontation. The incident involved a vehicle with five occupants, one of whom fled while the remaining four were stopped, the and one was taken into custody. Police say the firearm seized was connected to a fatal shooting in Inanda in December 2025, and a gas gun was also found in the vehicle. No injuries were reported, and the suspect is expected to appear in court as investigations continue.

KwaZulu-Natal police fatally wounded five wanted suspects in a shootout in Inanda after officers said the men opened fire when approached during an intelligence-led operation. The suspects were linked to serious crimes, including murder, attempted murder and house robberies, and four firearms were recovered at the scene. No police officers were reported injured during the confrontation. Citizens took to social media to praise the bravery of the police for removing dangerous individuals from the community.

