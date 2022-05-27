Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial has been postponed once again after the advocate asked the presiding magistrate to recuse himself

The accused's lawyer advocate Malesela Teffo briefly appeared in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday 27 May

Due to the complaint laid against him, Magistrate Bradshaw could not preside over the court appearance

JOHANNESBURG – The murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa has been postponed again after advocate Malesela Teffo asked the presiding magistrate to recuse himself.

The advocate who is defending four of the five men accused of killing the soccer star made a brief appearance in the Hillbrow Magistrates Court on Friday 27 May.

Advocate Malesela Teffo says his own charges will not affect the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter & Getty image

According to Teffo's legal representative Tshepo Thobane they laid a complaint against the magistrate with the magistrates’ commission. Due to the complaint, Magistrate Bradshaw could not preside over the appearance. Eyewitness News reported that Bradshaw said he was not aware of the complaint.

The state’s lawyer and the defence said they need time to prepare and get acquitted with the case details.

Teffo who was arrested for contempt of court in the courthouse said that his legal battles will not impact the trial. He faces charges of trespassing and common assault, according to SABC News.

SA weighs in

Social media users to Advocate Teffo’s application to have the magistrate recused:

Siyabonga Madonsela said:

“It is clear and obvious why the Magistrate should recuse himself. He is definitely powdered by the dust and will not be able to see clearly.”

Goitsemang Monethe Thipe wrote:

“We must pray for Teffo he knows the truth but the illuminatis are on to him.”

JP Bambo posted:

“Don't blame him the Magistrate was handpicked by Cele.”

Tony King commented:

“I agree with him, Cele is using the court system to stop Teffo or frustrate him out of the Meyiwa case. Teffo is not mad.”

Rob Boyes added:

“Zuma Playbook 101.”

Advocate Malesela Teffo representing the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial arrested in court

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported police stormed into the courtroom during the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa to arrest advocate Malesela Teffo who is defending the four of the five men accused in the case a short while ago. The details surrounding his arrest are unclear. His arrest followed the adjournment of court proceedings for the day.

According to a live video from the courtroom recorded by eNCA, Teffo who could be seen in handcuff said he was unsure of why he was being arrested. Police escorted the advocate out of the courtroom, and he is set to appear at the Hillbrow police station.

