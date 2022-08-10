Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport, has launched an initiative to get rid of potholes

Operation Vala Zonke was launched on Monday and South Africans can now report potholes in real-time using the official app

Many South Africans are not impressed with the minister's initiative and feel it should have been launched a long time ago

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula, is on a mission to save motorists' tyres by closing potholes.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has launched a campaign to fix all potholes in South Africa. Images: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

The minister launched Operation Vala Zonke, which means close all, in collaboration with the South African National Roads(SANRAL), which will take place over 16 months and will focus on potholes on main and regional roads in all provinces.

According to Daily Sun, motorists now have the opportunity to report potholes on an app to notify the authorities about the potholes. Motorists can send images of the potholes that they see and offer real-time information about potholes.

The Transport Minister also added that people can still report potholes to their local municipality and are not restricted to the app.

During the official launch on Monday, 8 August, Mbalula stated that they understand that this is a massive project and it would not be possible without all the relevant stakeholders.

"With Vala Zonke, we are basically making this national and then brining capacity, skill in the workmanship that is already there. But at the same time, with Vala Zonke we are making it a point that the outcry doesn't just fade away. It is attended to," said Mbalula.

Here's a clip from the event:

South Africans react

The minister's initiative was not well received by some people on social media. Many felt that Mbalula should have focused on potholes a long time ago.

Here are some comments:

@Rokunda90308729 said:

"Since you where appointed as minister of transport you only thinking about this today we are not kids you can do better "

@jackydotcom said:

"How does one participate in this initiative?"

@_BadKidSejal_ said:

"I don't understand the need for a campaign when it should be part of ongoing road maintenance to fix potholes when they appear. After the campaign has died down, the road conditions will probably just be ignored."

@IamPhumie_08 said:

"Mr Fix please, while you are at it do also paint the roads the lines aren't visible enough siyacela ."

@BillyWa92527102 said:

"Hey Mbalula, come see how roads are maintained in the Western Cape. No show, just don't steal the money and do the job. Proud of the supervisors, workers and the DA."

@DuncanWillis11 said:

"Seems bizarre that this app is needed in the first place. If the people working for the municipalities actually did their jobs we wouldn’t be here now. Just saying ‍♂️"

Prasa's Central Line reopening hits a snag, leaves Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula stuck on a train

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, found himself in a little predicament at the reopening of Cape Town's Central line on Tuesday, 26 July.

The Central Line was partially reopened after it was closed down in 2019 due to extreme vandalism and theft.

Mbalula, alongside Daylin Mitchell, the Western Cape MEC for mobility, Malusi Booi, the MMC for human settlement and Prasa employees boarded the 9am train from the Cape Town train station to Langa to mark the reopening of the line.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News