Director and Filmmaker Ofentse Mwase posted a humorous parody of the 'Calm down' challenge in Mzansi

In the video, two thieves steal Ofentse's phone and start dancing to Rema's Calm Down before running away

The video received a lot of positive reactions from South Africans in the comments section who found it relatable and hilarious

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Calm down, but not in Mzansi. @ofentsemwase/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ofentse Mwase strikes again with a hilarious TikTok post. This time a parody of the 'Calm down' challenge, South Africa edition. The challenge often opens with someone provoking a stressed reaction from someone, then telling them to calm down.

But the TikTokker wondered what that would look like in a country like Mzansi.

Baby, calm down, your phone is gone

The video opens with Ofentse and his friends hanging out of his house when two thieves steal his phone and, before making a run for it, start dancing to Rema's Calm Down. The tense situation seemed to be resolved as the whole squad dances together. But then the thieves make a run for it with the phone. Stress.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

You can watch the video below:

South Africans were cry laughing in comments

There is always an element of truth behind the humour, and South Africans know that the video was more fact than fiction. No skollie is going to dance to Calm Down with you're here. Here is what some of them had to say:

@motsamaikokong said:

"I laughed at this."

@Mis W Kobe said:

"My ribs are in so much pain."

@VIP events West Coast added:

"Nowhere in the world quite like SA."

@BubzG22 concluded:

"It's funny because it's true."

SA stans dude's amazing Michael Jackson moonwalk

It's not all gloom and doom in Mzansi. Briefly News reported on a young man who stunned his schoolmates with his dancing. Online users who came across his video could not deny that the young man had some serious talent. People flooded the comments to rave about the man's moves.

MamokgothuM commented:

"Even the King of Pop MJ never did it like this, Saan o ntja. [You are the top dawg.]

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News