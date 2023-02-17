A clip of a young, energetic man dancing and entertaining his friends on a field has got many talking about him on TikTok

People who enjoyed the moves he pulled off said they put his video on repeat to watch it several times

The man's energy was so high even his friends could not keep up and just had to leave him to his performance

A video of a young man dancing to an amapiano song on a field in the presence of his friends has got many praising his body movement.

People were amazed that he danced with so much energy. The man's friend who wanted to match his energy had to give up.

TikTokkers said they watched his dance video many times. Photo source: @buyiiii_m

Man's entertaining dance moves

Many fun-seekers around the young man were transfixed as they looked at him in amazement.

After dancing for several seconds, he stopped and laughed as one of his friends hugged him for entertaining them.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video gathered over 800 comments with more than 130,000 likes.

Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

Rafiki said:

"Amapiano is something else man."

Thando Mntambo said:

"Seeing this without music playing."

Ice said:

"I don’t think there’s someone cooler than him in the world rn!"

Akua Saturday said:

"So why was the girl screaming?"

DubakoKinG said:

"Boss abeg do you know Julius Malema from anywhere?"

IjHeritage said:

"I must learn these moves. Someone should make it happen."

valmanyathi said:

"This is exactly how I dance from inside."

Andrew_Curts_official said:

"The camera guy in the red head sock."

user7451971043163 said:

"Me watching this 22 million times."

mooncake said:

"Man knows every beat drop."

Lady and friends show off dance skills

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a curvy young lady, @queenmandyy._, shared a video where she danced with great energy despite being plus-sized.

The pretty lady danced to Seyi Vibez's song in a jersey and shorts. During her performance, her friend with waist beads joined and stole the show.

Many people who reacted to their video said the ladies commanded great energy. Some ladies said they motivated them to go learn how to dance.

