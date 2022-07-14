Coco Arquette's age, real name, parents, height, TikTok, movies, profile

Some celebrity kids like Arquette are all grown up without us even noticing! It seems like she was born just yesterday, but from her photos, she is all grown up. So what is Coco Arquette's age and what has she been up to?

Coco Arquette is the daughter of renowned actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Some celebrity kids have grown up too fast for us to notice. One minute their parents are announcing their pregnancy, and the next, they celebrate their kids joining college. It has made fans pay close attention to the ages of all celebrity kids, including Coco. So what is Arquette's age in 2022? Find out that and more.

Profile summary

Full name Coco Riley Arquette Date of birth 13 June 2004 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Zodiac sign Gemini Age 18 years (as of July 2022) Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Profession Actress Mother Courteney Cox Father David Arquette Godmother Jennifer Aniston Height 5' 6" (1.67 m) Weight 121 lbs (55 kg) Eye colour Dark brown Body measurements 33-24-34 inches Coco Arquette's Instagram Coco Arquette's TikTok Famous as The daughter of Courteney Cox

Coco Arquette's age in 2022

One minute the celebrity kid is carried in her dad's arms, and in a flash, she is gracing red carpet events at 18 years of age. What is Coco Arquette doing now?

Coco Arquette has grown right before our eyes into a shining star. She is 18 years old as of July 2022. Photo: Barry King

That is the question fans ask after learning that the beauty is all grown up! So how old is she? Before we answer this, let us first learn who her celebrity parents are.

Who are Coco Arquette's parents?

It is the veteran actors Courteney Cox and David Arquette. But some people often question Cox having a biological child because according to reports, she struggled to get pregnant.

Courteney suffered several miscarriages and underwent two IVF cycles before she eventually became pregnant. Courteney Cox gave birth to her child, a baby girl she would name Coco just before she clocked 40.

Why is Courteney Cox's daughter named Coco?

The celebrity parents have often been asked about the reasons behind their daughter's name. Additionally, others often ask if it is Coco Arquette's real name. In an interview, her father, David, revealed it was her real name and an abbreviation of Courteney Cox = CoCo.

Are Courteney Cox and David still married?

Although Coco Arquette's parents are not together, they remain in good terms and even work together. Photo: Gregg DeGuire

Unfortunately, the lovebirds divorced in 2013. However, unlike most divorces, theirs was not bitter as the two jumped on the chance to co-star together in the fifth series of the film Scream.

How long were Courteney Cox and David married?

They met on the set of Scream in 1996 and wed on 12 June 1999. They divorced after being together for fourteen years.

How old is Coco Arquette now?

She was born on 13 June 2004 in Los Angeles, California and is 18 years old as of July 2022. Coco Arquette's birthday is celebrated two days apart from her mothers.

Courteney once revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that her daughter did not like that their birthdays were so close. She even revealed she once threw her birthday party on her daughter's birthday, which did not sit well with her daughter.

What is Coco Arquette's height?

Coco Arquette stands tall at 1.67 m and weighs roughly 121 lbs. Her body measurements (bust, waist and hips) are 33-24-34 inches. Photo: David M. Benett

She stands tall at 5' 6" (1.67 m) and weighs roughly 121 lbs (55 kg). Her body measurements (bust, waist and hips) are 33-24-34 inches.

Coco Arquette's education

Riley attended Mountain Brook High School. Upon graduation, she enrolled at Mount Vernon Seminary and College.

Career

Riley chose to follow in her parents' footsteps and pursue an acting career. She made her acting debut in 2014 in the movie Just Before I Go as Vickie and Albert's daughter. Coco Arquette's movies include:

UNICEF: Imagine (2014) as herself

(2014) as herself You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020) as herself

(2020) as herself Entertainment Tonight (2017-2021) as herself

Does Coco Arquette sing?

Besides acting, the young star has proven that she can also pursue music if she wants to. Her mother shared a video on her Instagram of the star singing a powerful cover of Chasing Pavements by Adele.

The video went viral, with most acknowledging the talent in their family. She has continued to amaze her followers and fans by singing different covers, including one on Taylor Swift's Cardigan.

Online presence

The beauty is active on Instagram, where she has garnered 324K followers as of 16 July 2022. She regularly posts pictures of herself, videos, and a few lifestyle posts to update her fans.

Besides Instagram, Riley is also active on TikTok. She often shares videos of her singing, dancing, or having fun with her parents. She has amassed 322,100 likes as of 16 July 2022.

Who is Coco Arquette dating?

She is reportedly single and focusing on her studies and possible her singing career.

Coco Arquette's facts

She is the daughter of David and Courteney Cox.

Jennifer Aniston is her godmother.

Her name is an abbreviation of her mother's name.

Acting is her career choice, just like her parents.

She has a singing gift but is yet to pursue a singing career.

She is of mixed ethnicity, with French, Polish, Russian, English and Jewish descent from her father's side.

Coco Arquette's age has become an interest of most people who have watched her grow right before their eyes. The young star is 18 years old as of July 2022. She is focussing on her studies and developing her singing career.

