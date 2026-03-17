Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee has rejected a last-minute request by convicted murderer Thabo Bester to testify

The MPs described his request as unjustified, lacking detail and coming too late in their process

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane warned that entertaining such a request would risk promoting lawlessness and undermining the integrity of Parliament

Chairperson Soviet Lekganyane warned that entertaining Thabo Bester's request would risk promoting lawlessness. Images: Mlungisi Louw/Getty Images and Brenton Geach/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — A controversial bid by convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester to address Parliament sparked sharp reactions from MPs, who dismissed the request as unjustified.

According to IOL, the Ad Hoc Committee met virtually to deal with administrative matters. Discussions became heated when members turned their attention to late submissions, including Bester’s request.

Parliament says Bester's letter lacks substance

During the meeting, Parliament’s Legal Services representative Andile Tetyana said Bester’s letter lacked substance.

“The submission is scant and does not clearly outline what contribution he would make within the committee’s mandate. It simply indicates that he wants to appear,” Tetyana explained.

In the letter, Bester claims his testimony could assist the committee, particularly in relation to evidence already presented about him.

The committee says the request comes too late

Despite this, MPs agreed the request came too late in the process. They also pointed out that Bester has alternative avenues available, such as the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services.

Committee chairperson, Soviet Lekganyane, emphasised that the committee is now focused on making recommendations to address crime.

“The public expects us to propose interventions. Crime is escalating, and Parliament must show its commitment to ensuring the safety of South Africans,” he said.

“We can’t promote lawlessness”

Lekganyane was particularly critical of Bester’s attempt to appear before the committee, arguing that it was unjustified given his criminal conduct.

He noted that Bester is a convicted criminal who escaped from prison and fled the country, adding that such circumstances undermine his request.

Lekganyane also stressed that any disputes about Bester’s arrest and extradition must be handled by the courts.

“If those matters are before the courts, he must allow the legal process to run its course,” he said, adding that Parliament cannot act as an appeal body once judicial processes are concluded.

Dismissing claims that Bester’s arrest amounted to an abduction, Lekganyane warned against normalising such arguments.

“We cannot promote lawlessness, where someone escapes custody and later challenges the legality of their re-arrest in this way. An arrest cannot be equated to an abduction, especially in the case of a convicted prisoner who fled,” he said.

Warning against undermining Parliament

Lekganyane further cautioned that entertaining such requests could erode the credibility of Parliament.

“Parliament cannot be turned into a platform for frivolous claims or reduced to a mockery. South Africans expect us to uphold the law and reinforce accountability,” he said.

While noting that the committee’s official response would be measured, he said the rejection reflects broader frustration with criminality.

“A convicted criminal who escapes from prison and then seeks to justify himself before Parliament cannot be accommodated,” he concluded.

High court dismisses transfer appeal

In related news, Thabo Bester continues to challenge his transfer from a Pretoria prison to eBongweni Super Maximum Correctional Facility in KwaZulu-Natal. Bester claimed his move to the facility prevented him from consulting with his lawyers, who are based 750 kilometres away. The Gauteng High Court recently dismissed his urgent application, ruling that correctional authorities acted lawfully for security reasons.

Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee rejects Thabo Bester’s bid to testify. Image: Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that Thabo Bester appeared in court, where he once again made a request that has become a huge talking point. Bester requested food, access to a laptop, and the return of his valuable belongings. Bester had previously made outlandish requests, including asking for the death penalty and to free his co-accused Nandipha Magudumana to end the case.

Source: Briefly News