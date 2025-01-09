Former The Queen actress Zandile Msutwana recently trended on social media for her latest role

The legendary actress recently bid farewell to her Gqeberha: The Empire character as Zimkitha

Soapie fans and viewers of the show applauded Msutwana for nailing the villainous role in the telenovela

Zandile Msutwana bows out of 'Gqeberha: The Empire'. Images: @zandilemsutwana

Source: Getty Images

Actress Zandile Msutwana, who is famously known for her role in The Queen has bid farewell to Mzansi Magic's telenovela, Gqeberha: The Empire.

Viewers of Gqeberha: The Empire took to social media this week to give Msutwana her flowers for phenomenal performance as Zimkhitha.

The legendary actress also bid farewell to her detective role in Ferguson Films' cancelled telenovela, The Queen in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Soapie fans praise her Gqeberha: The Empire role

Social media user @PhinahSmit took to X on Wednesday, 8 January to applaud the Gqeberha: The Empire actress Zandile Msutswana for her role as Zimkitha . She captioned the post:

"Hit like, if you agree that she nailed her character.#GqeberhaTheEmpire #zimdollar #zimkhitha."

Msutwana also thanked Gqeberha: The Empire for acknowledging her work on the show.

@sandile_9505 replied:

"Top tier acting. A class act you've always been."

@Sasa_Mzo said:

"The unnecessary flipping of hair and the catwalk? Loved her ke sana."

@matroos19 wrote:

"In all her roles that I have seen her in, hai yena umnadi (she's good). She is top quality actor. Hopefully, we will see more of her work."

@Nzuri77 said:

"Gqeberha won't be the same without her. I personally like her."

@Thabo_M_Phumo replied:

"I fell in love with you and your character on Society. I felt kinda bad for her though. On Zabalaza you did your thang. May you continue to shine even brighter."

@rvnn_d said:

"I refuse to believe that you don't move like Zimkhitha in real life."

@Dmurder7 wrote:

"Thank you for lighting up our screens again."

Gqeberha: The Empire cancelled

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that Gqeberha: The Empire is ending after two seasons, with the final episode airing this Friday, 10 January 2025.

Popular entertainment commentator, Jabulani Macdonald confirmed that the Tshedza Pictures' telenovela will end after only two seasons.

Source: Briefly News