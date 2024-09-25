Big Brother Mzansi has been renewed, with auditions now open for South African citizens and permanent residents over 21 years old

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the audition requirements, including being in excellent physical and mental health

Social media users are excited, hoping for vibrant housemates, with some comparing the show to BBNaija's current season

Big Brother Mzansi has been renewed for another season. The show producers called on all eligible South Africans to audition for a place in the house.

‘Big Brother Mzansi’ has been renewed for another season. Image: @bigbromzansi

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi calls for auditions

South Africans are celebrating the renewal of the famous reality TV show Big Brother Mzansi. The show, which always keeps fans glued to their screens, is set to return next year.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on X and provided audition details. The post noted that only South African citizens and permanent residents over 21 can audition.

"Big Brother Mzansi renewed for a new season. The reality show has now opened auditions for new housemates, and you are invited to enter online. To audition you must… Be at least 21 years of age by January 1, 2025. Be a valid South African citizen or permanent resident of South Africa as of 01 October 2024 and in possession of a valid identity document. Be in excellent physical and mental health."

SA reacts to Big Brother Mzansi's renewal

Social media users can't wait for their favourite show to premiere. Many said they want vibrant and fun housemates this season.

@ministerTP__ said:

"Might as well upload my vid for fun even though I don’t know what this show is about or what’s happening."

@Loreign_Lolo commented:

"Oh I cannot wait, especially since this current season of BBNaija is a yawn fest. Would've been more excited for season 2 of BB Titans."

@Papama_Pamps said:

"They should let 1 or 2 overweight housemates for entertainment in the gym and Friday night games."

@JustLwandle commented:

"Big emphasis on excellent mental health. We can't deal with another Nelisa 🙏."

