Yaya Mavundla has announced that she will appear on the SABC1 show Instapreneurs to tell LGBTQI+ stories

The SABC1 show has featured famous celebs like Mihlali Ndamase, Pamela Mntanga, Ryan Keys, Lungile Thabethe and many others

Briefly News had a chat with Yaya Mavundla, and she talked about the importance of representation of the queer community on television

Yaya Mavundla will open up on SABC1's Instapreneurs about her story as a transgender woman in Mzansi. Image: @yayarsa

Source: Instagram

Multi-award-winning transgender activist, Yaya Mavundla, will appear on SABC1's hit show Instapreneurs on 04 April at 6 pm.

According to a press release shared with Briefly News, Yaya will delve deeply into issues affecting the LGBQI+ community. In addition to trying to educate Mzansi, she will use the huge platform to tell her story as a transgender woman in South Africa.

Yaya Mavundla says transgender representation matters in the media

Being a member of the LGBQI+ community is still frowned upon in South Africa. According to the Mail & Guardian, despite laws protecting transgender people, transphobia still occurs in Mzansi.

This is often seen in Mzansi showbiz, where transgender people are underrepresented due to fear of backlash. However, there are people like Yaya who are breaking down those boundaries.

Speaking to Briefly News, she stressed the importance of the media in correcting the myths and incorrect narrative Mzansi society has about the LGGBTQI+ community.

Yaya said calling for LGBTQI+ representation on television doesn't mean allowing misinformed people to tell queer stories.

"It is important for media houses and production companies to have diversity in their workspaces. It is important that when there are LGBTIQ stories produced by production companies with LGBTIQ representatives to avoid misinformation because that will help with production companies not getting blacklash because everything will be factual."

"We often see production companies produce shows that have LGBTIQ stories with little information on their end and that is what lead to our community being made caricatures which than leads to black lash because audiences now have a voice and can see the intentions and can voice their opinions publicly at anytime."

Yaya Mavundla says transgender people are human too

Mavundla stated that she hopes her involvement in the SABC1 show will educate Mzansi that being transgender does not change anything about a person.

"I think for me specifically is to show that we exist like other human beings. We actually do work, we have careers and also have a say in issues that our community faces. It's those that are privileged that deprive us of opportunities, freedom to be and much more. It will also start with them too for things to be much better because we have played our part."

