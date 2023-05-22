Somizi Mhlongo ditched the current chilly Mzansi weather to relish the sun on an undisclosed island

The radio and TV personality is living large abroad while sipping champagne and cocktails and rocking shorts and sunglasses

Somizi, who recently went back to Metro FM, has made sure to give his 4.5 million followers a look into his vacay with snaps and clips

Somizi Mhlongo packed his bags a few days ago and went on holiday to a secret location abroad. The celebrated media personality skipped Mzansi winter and served 'vacay goals' upon arrival.

The Metro FM host did not reveal details of his journey, including who he travelled with, but gave fans a peek into his holiday and stylish looks. He also took a local trip to Welkom, Bloemfontein, TimesLIVE reported.

In this article, Briefly News gives you an inside view of Somizi Mhlongo's lavish lifestyle. Here are his vacation pics below.

Iconic looks

Fans couldn't help but gush over Somizi's holiday content

@Marjorie_tlali

"My All-Time Inspiration, SomSom."

@Bobolicious loves the dramatic looks:

"If dramatic was a person. Love it."

@Dinnibee's said:

"Hebari a life lived!!"

@Luungile

"Ai shem. Your outfit is giving."

@Waadzyy said:

"We are always not ready Somgaga. #fierce"

Somizi is in his prime back on Metro FM, joins Khutso Theledi on breakfast show, The Bridge

Mhlongo recently came back on air after taking a break from radio. According to News24, Somizi joined radio host, Khutso Theledi, as she took over the weekly breakfast show, The Bridge on Metro FM.

TimesLIVE reported that Somizi described his relationship with Metro FM as "mutual" respect because the station is aware that he is a personality and not a radio DJ. That's why he returned.

“If anyone has lost hope, look at my career. I have had ups and downs, but more than anything, there is longevity to this thing.”

Sompire Kids clothing line coming soon

Somizi is currently working on his clothing brand, Sompire Kids, which is launching in August.

“I never do anything I'm not passionate about. Everything bounces on a very thick skin and I'm not stopping for nobody," Somizi said to the publication.

Somizi Mhlongo claps back on Metro FM return and The Masked Singer SA Backlash

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi Mhlongo didn't wish to entertain the hateful comments about him when he landed two big showbiz jobs.

Mzansi was outraged by Metro FM's decision to bring back the 50-year-old media personality, claiming that Metro FM should have explored younger talent.

