The South African radio presenter and Pastor Nomonde Vakalisa has sadly passed away

The Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter passed away at the age of 46, and the news was shared by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their deepest condolences to the presenter's family

Umhlobo Wenene, FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa, passed away. Image: @nomondevakalisa

Source: Instagram

Another death hit the Eastern Cape-based national radio station Umhlobo Wenene FM.

Radio presenter Nomonde Vakalisa dies at 46

Sad news never ends, as the media industry has recently lost another one. The Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and pastor Nomonde Vakalisa sadly passed away at age 46.

This is the fourth employee the radio station has lost this year. The news of Vakalisa's passing was shared on social media by the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela on his Twitter (X) page.

The cause of death of the star is still unknown, as is the date on which she passed away.

Phil wrote:

"RIP: Nomonde Vakalisa. Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter and pastor, who hosted the Imvuselelo show, has passed away. She was 46."

See the post below:

Netizens pour condolences to Vakalisa's family

Shortly after the news about Nomonde Vakalisa's death was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with condolences to her family and friends. Here's what they had to say:

@Phumza_A wrote:

"I'm so shocked by this. May her beautiful soul rest in peace."

@mtyali_noma said:

"May her precious soul rest in eternal peace."

@Sasa_Mzo commented:

"Eyi ndabuhlungu ngoSmondz may her soul RIP and her family find healing."

@Zodwaonly mentioned:

"May her soul rest in peace and her family, friends and colleagues be comforted."

@Annette20011106 replied:

"So sad. What a time to lose a loved one. It's such a lonely time as it is."

@Tigersgandaf said:

"May her soul rest in eternal peace."

@Nkomoyihlaba wrote:

"May her soul rest in peace."

Phalaphala FM Sports Presenter Ramsie dies

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the South African media industry is reeling following the untimely death of Phalaphala FM presenter Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi, popularly known as Rampsie.

According to Zimoja, the national broadcaster SABC confirmed Rofhiwa Rampfumedzi's passing on social media. The statement noted that the Zwa Mitambo presenter passed away after a short illness.

Source: Briefly News