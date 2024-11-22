ANC Confirms Jacob Zuma’s Expulsion, Netizens Not Surprised
- The African National Congress confirmed that MK Party president Jacob Zuma is not a member of the party anymore
- The party's National Disciplinary Committee of Approval upheld the decision it made after Zuma appealed it
- South Africans were happy, and some called on Msholozi to stop pursuing the matter any further
Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, Parliament and Parliamentary committees, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.
JOHANNESBURG—The African National Congress doubled down on its decision to expel former member and MK Party president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma fails to appeal expulsion
The ANC's secretary-general, Fikile Mbalula, posted on his X account @MbalulaFikile and announced that the party's National Disciplinary Committee of Approval upheld its earlier decision to expel Jacob Zuma from the party.
The statement Mbalula posted slammed Zuma. The party accused Msholozi of the highest form of ill-discipline and a direct assault on the party's historical mission. It added that he abandoned the core values of organisational loyalty and collective accountability by establishing a rival political party, the MK Party, which is the official opposition.
Read the full statement here:
South Africans relieved
Some netizens on X were pleased that the ANC upheld its decision to expel Nxamalala.
Zenzo said:
"That old man must rest and focus on his MKP. He did this to himself, and these are his fruits."
Bulelani Mpangesi said:
"Best decision, SG. It shouldn't have taken this long, though."
Mr Pat Ngwenya said:
"Do you think that it will help the ANC regain the confidence of the people of South Africa?"
Hanna Sankara said:
"He can go and Guptarise the EFF the way they're doing now."
Land&Nothing said:
"This decision might cause harm to him personally."
Zuma appoints new SG at MKP
In another article, Briefly News reported that Msholozi appointed Floyd Shivambu as the MK Party's secretary general.
Shivambu recently joined the party, was named the national convener, and was also named the new SG after the previous SG resigned.
