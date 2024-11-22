Residents of a village in the Eastern Cape complained that they were left in the dark about upgrading their meter boxes

the country has less than two days left to upgrade its meters, and the Ngqeleni residents said they did not know

They pleaded with Eskom for an extension, and some South Africans supported their request

NGQELENI, EASTERN CAPE — The residents of Ngqeleni in the Eastern Cape begged Eskom for an extension to upgrade their meter boxes.

Eastern Cape village didn't know

According to SABC News, the residents complained that they did not know that Eskom had imposed a deadline of 24 November 2024 to upgrade their electricity meter boxes. Some said they received short notice, and others asserted that they were oblivious that they had to recode their meter boxes.

Some say that although they have upgraded the electricity meter box, they have experienced difficulties loading the electricity token. A resident who uses a card to purchase electricity said Eskom must explain why they cannot load electricity, as they are in the dark. Another resident asked to extend the deadline to 10 or 15 December.

Netizens debate deadline demand

Netizens on Facebook had different perspectives on whether the deadline should be extended.

Tshepo Leo Makhura said:

"This is Eskom's responsibility to do a door-to-door campaign."

Gabriel Mandisi Miya said:

"Poor communication from Eskom. Extend the closing date for the prepaid meter recoding."

Pastor William Mkhonto said:

"SABC News, you gave us a number to dial. I used it, and it's simple. No need to go to Eskom offices to stand in a long queue."

Emmanuel Nxumalo said:

"Mandela's province always falls behind."

Bulelwa Bulie Macwera said:

"Yes, because we don't have money to travel to town all the time. You go and find a long line. Please do a door-to-door campaign."

City Power says 99% customers recoded

In a related article, Briefly News reported that City Power said 99% of its clients recorded their meter boxes.

The entity added that just over 1000 people were still reluctant to upgrade and were unwilling to admit City Power technicians on their premises to assist.

