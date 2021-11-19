South Africans are praising a young car guard who was photographed directing traffic in the midst of heavy rain in Johannesburg

According to a social media post, the car guard's role was supposed to be performed by Jozi Metro Police officers but they were nowhere to be seen

Mzansi networkers are now praising the young lad for his dedication to the community’s safety and some are calling them superheroes

A local social media user has gone online to praise citizens who direct traffic when the robots go down. According to Sentletese, one industrious guy was seen working hard in the middle of rainy weather.

The Twitter account holder says this happened in Johannesburg and members of the Jozi Metro Police were nowhere to be seen.

Some social networkers are of the view that JMPD officers are not setting the interest and safety of the community as priorities. Sentletse wrote on social media:

“These gents are still hard at work in pouring rain yet JMPD threatens them with arrest. Not a single JMPD officer directing traffic anywhere.”

The post reads:

@Phastarico said:

“You'll never see this in Cape Town. For 11 years I’ve been here, I bet you'll never see this. Robots are always working.”

@Blissed_Up said:

“They should get training and subsequently hired to direct traffic because honestly, they are the only ones who care and are willing to get wet in the rain.”

@Stonie_M12 said:

“Most are drug addicts and they will do anything to feed the craving. Sengbuza nje wena, would you control traffic in a 70% rain for like an hour?”

@Here4LMAO said:

“Hope you all are tipping these superheroes.”

@Loksionchick said:

“These guys have made a huge difference in my location. I’ve never seen the metro police or the Outsurance at any of the big intersections I drive through during loadshedding. These guys are always there and thanks to them, traffic moves smoothly.”

@SibusisoKhanyi5 said:

“JMPD, useless that one... drive on Elias Motswaledi Road in the morning and see lawlessness being displayed by motorists while they're nowhere to be seen. Only in this country are people are allowed to drive in the oncoming direction.”

Source: Briefly.co.za