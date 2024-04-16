Mabzar accused DJ Junior De Rocka of stealing his hit song Abantu Abadala , alleging that Junior De Rocka released it without permission or credit

Mabzar, who worked on the song with Elevatorz, claims he was supposed to release it under his label but was shocked to see it edited and released by Junior De Rocka

The upcoming South African producer has threatened to take legal action if the matter is not resolved

South African DJ Junior De Rocka is trending for all the wrong reasons. The star was recently called out for allegedly stealing and realising a song that was not originally his.

Junior De Rocka allegedly stole a song

Upcoming South African producer Mabzar recently two times platinum selling star Junior De Rocka of stealing his hit song dubbed Abantu Abadala. Mabzar, real name Samkelo Gasa said he was not even credited in the song which originally featured the controversial Ngizwe Mchunu, ZiMoja reports. He said:

"It has come to my attention that the song titled Abantu Abadala where I featured Ngizwe Mchunu has been compromised. The main artist primary producer, and owner of the song Abantu Abadala is Mabzar.

I" was not aware of the changes that had been made to my song. It was such a disappointment that now I am featured in my own song that I was supposed to be released under my record label Blackholic Entertainment Cupcush Records."

Mabzar threatens to take legal action against Junior De Rocka

The upcoming star said he initially worked on the song with the popular group Elevatorz and they had agreed that he was going to release and distribute the song in his own time. Mabzar noted that he was shocked to see the song's edited flyer circulating on social media with a new release date and he was not given credit.

Mabzar has threatened to take legal action against Junior De Rocka if the issue is not solved.

