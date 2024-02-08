The State of the Nations Adress (SONA) had many in attendance, including Miss South Africa, Desiree Ellis and more

Cyril Ramaphosa's address as president was preceded by a red carpet-event where officials arrived

A common dress theme among those who attended was traditional wear, and they stunned in Xhosa and other cultures' attire

Various officials attended SONA 2024 dressed to the nines. Members of Parliament and more were decked out in traditional wear.

SONA 2024 red carpet outfits stunned, and attendees wore traditional clothes. Image: Getty Images / Sunday Times / X / @AthiGeleba

Cyril Ramaphosa's speech was highly anticipated, and the government spent millions on the event. The Parliament of SA shared pictures on X, aka Twitter, from the red carpet showing arrivals for SONA.

Desiree Elli's company at SONA2024 stuns in shoeshoe

Soccer icon Desiree Ellis was snapped on the red carpet wearing gold to match her company. The Banyana Banyana's date for the night wore gold shoeshoe,

Also in attendance was Miss World SA Claude Mashageo. The beauty queen wore a traditional themed dress.

Mpumalanga praise singer at SONA2024 stuns

Also in attendance was Senziwe Nziwe Malibu, who wore a golden sarong. The praise singer ushered the president in at the beginning of the event, according to News24.

She was wrapped in a fabric that had a lion printed across it and was accessorised with a beaded necklace.

MP attends SONA2024 in Xhosa attire

Nqabayomzi Kwankwa from the United Democratic Movement wore his Xhosa traditional accessories. He posted a picture showing off his Xhosa-themed beadwork to match his suit.

SONA attendees slay in Xhosa regalia

Others who walked the SONA red carpet stuck to their culture. Three women wore stunning ensembles, including doeks and other items, including traditional smoking pipes.

Others had more modern versions of traditional attires. Some women wore gowns made with traditional fabric and prints. See a post by Parliament below:

SA calls for EFF to be kept out of the SONA address

Briefly News previously reported that the Economic Freedom Fighters have renewed their bid to have their Parliament suspension set aside. The suspension prevents them from attending the State Of the Nation Address, and the party believes this is discouraging its members from being represented at the SONA.

According to Eyewitness News, the party returned to court to submit that the suspension be overturned. The party submitted that the National Assembly violated voters' rights by preventing one of their parties from representing them at the address.

Julius Malema, Deputy President Floyd Shivambu, and four other members were suspended from attending the SONA because they disrupted the president.

