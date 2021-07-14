Celebrity Blogger Linda Ikeji Splashes Over R850 on 3 Hermès Bags in 1 Month

When it comes to celebrities who are crazy about maintaining their luxury lifestyle, Linda Ikeji sits comfortably at the top of that list

The media mogul has never been one to hold back when it comes to splashing hundreds of thousands of rand on herself

Ikeji recently spent a massive R850k on three handbags - all within the space of a month

Recall in September 2020, the celebrity blogger caused a buzz after she gifted herself 85 pairs of shoes and 35 bags on her 40th birthday.

Well, Linda has done it again.

In one of her latest Instagram posts, the media girl shared photos of herself posing with three new Hermès bags in what appears to be her closet.

She wrote:

"Been spoiling myself lately! Thanks to the amazing @mdbluxury for sourcing these beautiful bags for me. And thanks to @lauraikeji for the connect. She said you need more #Hermès bags so I went and bought 3! For now! Once again ladies, these are some of the joys of having your own money. This luxury life, you can give it to yourself! You truly can!"

In the photo, Linda is seen with a red, white and then a blue Hermès bag. As is common knowledge, Hermès bags are very expensive and there usually is a waiting list that can last three years.

A brief search on the internet shows that the red pre-owned Hermès bag costs $19,709, which is about R290k. The white costs $15,772 (R230k) and the blue, $21,055 (R305k).

So, what this means is the blogger likely spent over R850k on her new handbags if they are pre-owned, and much more if they aren't.

Check out the post below:

