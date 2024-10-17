A new video of Khanyi Mbau surfaced, where she apparently unveiled her new face after undergoing a facelift

The media personality had netizens split on her new look after fans waited months for the reveal

While netizens criticised her for the procedure, others agreed that Khanyi looked like a million bucks

Netizens weighed in on Khanyi Mbau's latest facelift. Images: mbaureloaded

Khanyi Mbau's controversial facelift has once again become the topic of discussion after a video of her alleged reveal landed on peeps' timelines.

Khanyi Mbau stuns in new video

Our fave, Khanyi Mbau, is sporting a new face after undergoing a facelift procedure, and it looks like she may be ready for a reveal.

TikTok user, give_flowers_deserved shared a new clip of the actress during a photoshoot where she playfully posed for the camera and showed off her stunning face.

The video served as a birthday tribute to Khanyi and may not be recent as she is still masked and bandaged up in her latest Instagram posts:

Mzansi reacts to Khanyi Mbau's video

Netizens raved over Khanyi Mbau's looks and luxurious lifestyle:

MagalelaMel said:

"Khanyi Mbau looks gorgeous. The body is agreeing also."

zandilembonambi wrote:

"Girl, you are living a dream."

samkay admired Khanyi;

'I don't know, but I really love this woman. Minding her business and doing what makes her happy, congratulations, sis! When I grow up, I wanna be you."

Kanyisa posted:

"If there is anyone who didn’t waste their life, it's this woman."

Meanwhile, others bashed her and claimed that her facelift was all for nothing:

S_Phola__ said:

"I must be dumb because I don't see a difference."

JayNtuli dragged Khanyi:

"Fake face, face hair, fake complexion, just fake everything."

enhlebheng95852 was shocked:

"Hayi, awukho nkosyam!"

Mandykgo wrote:

"Old age has come, and there's no way of running from it."

Khanyi Mbau jokes about bleaching her privates

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Khanyi Mbau joking about bleaching her private parts.

The video had social media users in stitches at the former Muvhango actress' sense of humour and how convincing she sounded.

