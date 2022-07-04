A video of a man running away with great speed out of his workplace with a toy snake tied to his leg was shared online

The clip was posted on TikTok and shows the poor workman being pranked by his two colleagues

South African social media users could not help but respond with jokes and banter to the man’s fear

Being afraid of snakes just makes sense. Snakes have many habits and characteristics that can downright give you the heebie-jeebies

A video of a man running for his life after being pranked by his co-workers left Mzansi netizens with bellyaches from laughter.

A man got the fright of his life when he realised he was being chased by a "snake". Image: @sandiswanjabulo/TikTok

The footage was shared on TikTok by user @sandiswanjabulo and shows three co-workers working on a truck as two of them are seen scheming to play a trick on the one.

One of the men drops a fake snake near the soon-to-be victim. The two schemers walk away before hysterically warning the unsuspecting man to get away from a snake.

The man is seen running away with great speed out of the workshop as the toy snake pinned to his jacket as the video comes to an end.

Mzansi social media users reacted with funny comments to the post with some saying the poor man was still running even to this day.

Maphitha reacted:

“Wabaleka washiya nasemsebenzini...vnamanje usagijima.”

Emmanuel Moyo Manex said:

“Legend says he's still running.”

Mfanelo Gaborone Thu wrote:

“The guy screaming 'Baleka' kills me.”

Olwethu Dlamini Sinu commented:

“Camera man baleka naye phela hau.”

Sphe285 shared:

“Kodwa nidlala kabi.”

