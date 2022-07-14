Xitsakiso Baloyi is the founder of Rabbit’s Pizza, which is a food outlet that has brought pizza to the rural communities of Limpopo

The smart businessman hails from N'wamitwa village outside Tzaneen and has created employment opportunities

South African social media users showed Baloyi love online and commended his entrepreneurial skills

Pizza is a dish of Italian origin, but Xitsakiso Baloyi, founder of Rabbit’s Pizza, has brought the delicious meal to the rural communities of Limpopo.

The 27-year-old from N'wamitwa village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo was moved to introduce the people in his area to a unique cuisine that was not previously available to them.

People in Limpopo get to enjoy Italian cuisine thanks to founder of Rabbit’s Pizza, Xitsakiso Baloyi. Image: Rabbit's Pizza/Facebook

Pizza is made with an oven-baked, flat, generally round bread that is often covered with tomatoes or a tomato-based sauce and mozzarella cheese. However, one can expect a Mzansi twist of flavours from Baloyi's culinary creations.

According to the HOBO Group ZA Facebook page, Baloyi has also created employment for seven people. Mzansi netizens poured in positive messages for the focused entrepreneur on Facebook:

Busisiwe Zwane wrote:

“Well done. May your business grow from strength to strength.”

Comfort Sandlozi commented:

“Keep it up my brother, too many young people like you that always want easy came, and we both know easy cames easy go, but you didn't waste time instead you work hard until you've rich your gaols, for that, I salute you.”

Knowledge Mandigo shared:

“Limpopo people taking charge of SA in a positive way.”

MaNiza Magza Nizer replied:

“I’m not from Limpopo but this province got talent ✊.”

