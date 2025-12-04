A Johannesburg content creator shared what her husband eats in a day when working from home

The video showed her preparing three meals and two snacks throughout the day for both of them

South Africans reacted with many saying they want marriages like hers, and others saving the video for inspiration

A food content creator standing in front of a balloon setup. Images: @chefmakoti

A Johannesburg food content creator got people talking after she shared how she feeds her husband. TikTok user @chefmakoti posted a video on 2 December 2025 where she stated that her day naturally starts with coffee, so they had a vanilla cappuccino. For breakfast, her husband had a sandwich while she had Muesli yoghurt with a banana. She mentioned that they eat breakfast around 9:00 am, depending on how busy they are that particular morning.

Their morning routine is to wake up, get ready for work, start working, and only after a few hours do they have breakfast. For their mid-morning snack, they had a fruit bowl with plain yoghurt, mango, blueberries, peaches and strawberries, with a drizzle of honey. She said that this was her favourite dish of the day because the fruits were so nice and sweet.

She explained that they generally have three meals and two snacks. So, after their mid-morning snack, it was time for lunch, and they had KFC. They both had a bottle of Coke to drink. After lunch, they had their pre-dinner snack. Her husband had rotisserie chicken chips, and she decided to have some leftover speckled eggs from their picnic date.

Both of them were working late, so dinner was whatever they could find in the fridge. Her husband had some leftover KFC, and she wasn't really feeling hungry, so she had some cashews and a banana. The video showed the loving wife making the coffee using her Nespresso machine, setting out platters with the meals, preparing the yoghurt and fruit bowls, plating the KFC meals, and putting together their snacks throughout the day.

A woman spooning plain yoghurt into a bowl. Images: @chefmakoti

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens had varying reactions to TikToker @chefmakoti's clip:

@tho_lumusa joked:

"I want to be a husband when I grow up😩😩"

@hope_ said:

"I want to be a wife to a kind, loving and respectful man ❤️❤️"

@miss_girl wrote:

"I'm only 22, I always pray god blesses me with a marriage in 2030, but for now I save each and every video of yours❤️"

@buhle_zulu gushed:

"You and your husband are blessed to have each other ❤"

@20th_season asked:

"Hi, where did you buy the drink dispenser thingy?"

@hlogi_mate shared:

"I eat at 12 o'clock and late around 18.00, no snacks, just water."

@dimakatso_ joked:

"Knowing myself, those drinks would finish within 4 days 😂😂"

