A comedian from the Western Cape shared a video on his Facebook page @nativEcks on 23 November 2025, where he got people laughing after questioning the black stamp he found on Woolies eggs. The Facebook user posted the clip, asking why the store's eggs have an expiry date printed on the eggshells. In the video, he shows the eggs with the date 24/12/2025 printed on them and says he was so shocked and flabbergasted when he saw this.

He went on to say that there may have been more details that he missed about Woolies eggs that could have affected him as a customer, and went on to read what was written on the box:

"All our laying hens are fed a diet free from animal by-products and fish meal. The feed contains no artificial colourants so the yolk may vary."

He wondered how the yolk could vary but said he'll leave that topic for people who do sunny-side-up eggs and those who cook eggs until the yolk turns to dust. His main question was whether he would find a poultry farm in his fridge if he left the eggs there past the expiry date.

According to health experts at HealthLine, eggs do have a shelf life, and expiry dates help customers know when they're at their freshest. The date on Woolworths eggs shows when the eggs should be eaten for the best quality. Eggs can last for several weeks when stored properly in the fridge, but the expiry date gives a guideline for freshness and safety.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens commented on the Facebook user @nativEcks's clip with their thoughts on the eggs and the expiry dates:

@andy_skei joked:

"Woolies chickens were raised in a loving home with both parents in the household celebrating every holiday. Therefore the eggs are very sensitive... It's diabolical..."

@ziqelekazi_ngqungqushe said:

"Hey I never bother to check what's written on the eggs. I assumed that it's just a stamp 🙈🙈"

@leisel_diedericks wrote:

"New word of the day, FLABBERGASTED 🤣🤣🤣"

@lizeka_gubayo added:

"Remember, Woolies chickens are well-educated; they're trained to lay eggs. They're no ordinary chickens! 🤣🤣🤣 I'm also 'flabbergasted' bro 🤣"

@ben_brand commented:

"Woolies chickens are trained to lay only eggs with expiring dates on😅😅😅"

@rochelle_smit shared:

"I bought a tray of eggs the other day at a store and when I fried them a week later they smelt funny - anyhow I looked on the box and the expiry date was in that week - first time I see expiry dates for eggs."

@thandiswa_gaqazela revealed:

"I kept four eggs till the expiry date passed just to see something, mxm nothing happened 🤣🤣"

@petunia_lebogang_ngozi said:

"Yoh I just checked mine and it says 09/11/2025 there's still nine left and ke tlo waja ka pace yaka😅"

