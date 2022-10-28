DJ Zinhle's reality show The Unexpected will end soon, with only one episode remaining in Season 2

The final episode is expected to take South African loyal viewers through Asante's lavish birthday celebrations

The Season finale is also expected to live up to the hype created by the first episode, which stunned viewers when Zinhle announced her marriage

DJ Zinhle’s reality show, 'The Unexpected', has been announced to share a glimpse of Asante's birthday party. @djzinhle

Source: Instagram

DJ Zinhle's hit reality show The Unexpected will soon air its final episode, and what a Season it has been!

Beginning with DJ Zinhle dropping a bombshell on Mzansi people by revealing she married her bae Murdah Bongz to all the drama but also glitz & glam of the superstar's life.

Despite all the tea Mzansi got about the DJ's life, Season 2 will sadly end soon. The Season is expected to end with a bang.

TshisaLIVE reports that the final episode will give Mzansi viewers a glimpse into baby Asante's first lush birthday.

DJ Zinhle's The Unexpected in a nutshell

This Season was extremely entertaining. Mzansi viewers got to witness the Umlilo hitmaker's love life. She also took viewers along on her pregnancy journey and the secret lobola ceremony that went viral for days.

Despite DJ Zinhle having stated that she has no desire to settle down in the previous Season, Season 2 appears to have squashed all of those ideas and planted new ones. Her fans couldn't be happier after seeing their fav settling down with the love of her life.

Unfortunately, the Season is reportedly coming to an end without giving loyal viewers a glimpse of DJ Zinhle's much-anticipated wedding.

“The wedding is going to be stunning because I was never ever meant to get married. My friends are going to be living their best lives. Can you imagine Thabiet? Can you imagine Brandon, Moozlie? Sho, it's going to be a mess!” DJ Zinhle said in one of her video diaries.

English trips Babes Wodumo again

Briefly News previously reported that Babes Wodumo's English bundles ran out during an important meeting about her income. The reality TV star left many laughing out loud when she thought her financial planner was advising her about groceries.

In a trending clip, the eLamont hitmaker's adviser is telling her about her gross profit. A confused Babes Wodumo then asks: "Is that grocery, what's that?

The short clip is an extract from the star's latest episode of Uthando Lodumo. A viewer posted the clip on Twitter after the show.

