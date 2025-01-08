Kaytranada revealed that he had to wear the same clothes for nearly a week after losing his luggage

The DJ/ producer says an airline misplaced his belongings and had fans scratching their heads

Netizens are curious about Kaytra's decision to repeat clothes as opposed to buying a new wardrobe altogether

Kaytranada wore the same clothes for nearly a week after an airline lost his luggage. Image: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Uh-oh! Kaytranada's trip to South Africa turned sour after an airline lost all his luggage.

Kaytranada opens up about his luggage mishap

Nearly a week into his South African tour, peeps have learned that Kaytranada has been wearing the same clothes for the duration of his stay.

Coming from the man himself, the You're The One hitmaker revealed that an airline lost all his luggage, and he had been rocking the same fit every day, even at his first show in Cape Town.

He opened up in a now-deleted Twitter (X) post about visiting several venues, including the gym, "musty and all":

Kaytranada repeated the same outfit for nearly a week. Image: KAYTRANADA

Source: Twitter

Here's what netizens said about Kaytranada's predicament

Social media users judged Kaytra for not taking the initiative to buy new clothes:

DragonflyJonez said:

"Kaytranada being musty and wearing the same clothes for 5 days because his airline lost his luggage is no excuse. You cannot surrender as easily as he did to the musty. You must fight the musty with all that is in you."

alecphillips25 wrote:

"The crazy part is money is not a factor for him. That man embraced the must with open arms."

kamoriphobic posted:

"You made sure to go the gym, but you couldn’t find the time to wash or buy new clothes?"

JustThandoo commented:

"We literally have clothing stores here."

Rushe_C added:

"Chomi, South Africa has malls. Mr price is right there."

simisapphire pleaded:

"Sir, please go to the mall and buy some clothes."

jessmcmxci responded:

"Why did Kaytranada tweet that? There are so many solutions he could've tried, like buying new clothes and showering as often as possible."

