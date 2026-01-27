Sweet Guluva continues to impress beyond reality TV, showing he has more than just Big Brother Mzansi fame

On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, the reality TV star and influencer shared a post showcasing one of his many talents

Fans praised his versatility, calling him one of the most multi-talented Big Brother Mzansi winners yet and giving him a nickname

Sweet Guluva earned a nickname after showcasing a new skill. Image: sweet_guluva

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has just proven once again that he is a man of several talents.

The charismatic reality TV star, who released his debut single with the renowned producer and wheel spinner, DJ Zinhle, showed that there are many layers to him when he showcased one of his skills in a recent post.

The multi-talented Sweet Guluva, who also landed his acting debut on the last BET Africa telenovela, shared a post on his official Instagram account that sparked reactions online.

Sweet Guluva shows off his football skills

On Tuesday, 27 January 2026, Sweet Guluva shared photos of himself playing as a central midfielder for Hip Hop FC, a social football team made up of music industry heavyweights such as Big Zulu, Cassper Nyovest, Donald and several other big names.

In the caption, Sweet Guluva admitted that playing football was always his first love. The post was captioned:

“uThando Lok’qala ⚽️🇿🇦”

See the photos below:

Social media reacts to Sweet Guluva's football skills

In the comments, Hip Hop FC captain Big Zulu showered Sweet Guluva with praise. Social media users praised Sweet Guluva for his versatility, while some even said he was the Zulu equivalent of a famous footballer.

Here are some of the comments:

bigzulu_sa gushed:

“Sweet clever 👏👏👏👏”

prec.ious.ka shared:

“Bangene Zulu Messi!!! ⚽🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”

asisiphomgozi gushed:

“The multitalented AKHONAMATALENTS Zwane 🙌🏆⚽️🎬🎤🔥”

lintlelekhooana joked:

“We already know your team won 🥳🥳🤣🤣Zulu Messi is a win magnet 🧲”

mbalismith86 remarked:

“Love seeing you doing what you love 😍🔥🔥🔥”

Mzansi reacted to Sweet Guluva showing off his football skills. Image: sweet_guluva

Touchline mourns late rapper Bravo Le Roux

Rapper Touchline, who also played in the same team as Sweet Guluva, shared a poignant post mourning the late rapper Bravo Le Roux, who passed away in Switzerland.

Touchline shared photos from the football tournament and said that he was dedicating the goal he scored to Bravo Le Roux. He expressed gratitude to the people of Daveyton for coming out in support. The post was captioned:

"Forever In Our Hearts❤️ Dedicated my goal ⚽️ to a special boy that I won’t get to see again. But it’s alright. Thank you, Daveyton. Your love for football is unmatched. What a tournament."

See the post below:

Social media users flooded the comments with condolence messages and tributes to the late Bravo Le Roux. Some praised Touchline's football skills.

Here are some of the comments:

thutomolusi said:

"F9 and F1 forever ntja yami 🥺🫶🏽…Danko Messi ✨"

kgosithipepheto praised:

"Ya'll were making reels out of these piano guys."

khulzevereikyak gushed:

"You're the real one!"

Sweet Guluva drops inspiring 2026 wishes

In more Sweet Guluva news, Briefly News reported that the reality star, born Akhonamathemba Zwane, shared his 2026 resolutions.

He also shared what new projects his fans can look out for from him in the new year.

