A TikTok video showed Hawaiian natives singing a popular South African song in a video that went viral

The Hawaiian singers left people stunned after they sang in South Africa's second biggest African language

The video of the singers from the American Island went viral among Mzansi online users

A post on TikTok of singers in Hawaii doing a rendition of a South African song fascinated the internet. The islanders could have been mistaken for native speakers of the African language they were singing.

Hawaiian singers stun with a South African song rendition in a Mzansi language.



The video of the Hawaiian singers highlighted similarities between two very different cultures. The video sparked discussions about how music can connect people.

In a post on TikTok by @_lyz034 Hawaii islanders were singing Ndokhekhele, an isiXhosa hymn. A young boy was leading the singers, and he sounded as good as any isiXhosa speaker. The choir from Hawaii seemingly harmonised, and they nailed their rendition of the South African classic. The kid who led the group in song stood out with his pronunciation and pure voice. Watch the video of the Hawaiian singers below:

South Africa applauds Hawaiians singing isiXhosa

The video of the islanders singing a South African song flawlessly left many people stunned. People were raving about how amazing they sounded. Read online users' comments below:

Hawaiian islanders sounded South African when they sang.



Nthaza appreciated the singers:

"This is so beautiful! I love this song so much because of my late aunt😭"

Officially g✨LD said:

"Sweet sounds. If this is Earth, imagine the sounds from heaven. Till we get there oh how we will sing songs of praise to God✨"

Yayah was impressed by the voices:

"🥹😍😍😍 In my head I sing like you son😍😍 In fact I sometimes sound like the person backing up so beautifully🥹 My ears are content.. Love from 🇿🇦❤️"

👾SPACEBOY👾 applauded:

"That “ndikhokhele mmeli wamiiii..” part 🥺 and the backup singer, awww you sprinkled it with that magical voice 🥰"

Akhona wondered:

"Why is nobody talking about his first “bawo”😭🔥❤️that sounded so angelic."

Czwe exclaimed:

"Wow, as a South African, I've heard a lot of versions of this song, and this one goes to my top 3 as one of the best 👌 beautiful voices, both the boy and the lady 🥰 man, it's on repeat."

Senkatana🇿🇦 gushed:

"Love from South Africa, you guys did our song justice 🙏"

ngcamaseko applauded the group:

"As a South African, you guys slayed this! Your pronunciation is on point too!."

Ah, Zanempilo! was stunned by the singers:

"I hear my people, but I don't see my people 🥺🥺💖🔥"

Nothaba added:

"Ezinsizini 😫😫that part raised hairs, that's the part where we really need God to come help, the fact that you emphasised it like that😫😫😫 your prayer was felt."

