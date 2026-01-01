Award-winning singer CiCi called for elevation, consistency and stepping into purpose as she thanked fans for the journey into 2026

Hip-hop queen Gigi Lamayne manifested growth with grace, big wins, good health and hustling smarter without apology

Big Brother Mzansi winner Sweet Guluva hoped for more growth, purpose, love, courage to chase dreams and teased bigger acting and music moments ahead

Gigi Lamayne, Sweet Guluva and CiCi shared heartfelt messages to set the tone for the year ahead.

Source: Instagram

As fireworks fade and Mzansi wakes up to the first day of 2026, some of our favourite stars are sharing heartfelt messages to set the tone for the year ahead.

From personal growth and purpose to chasing wins with grace, these celebs are ready to make the most of fresh beginnings.

Daily Sun caught up with a few big names who opened up about their wishes, resolutions and what they’re manifesting for 2026.

CiCi pushes for elevation and intention

Award-winning singer-songwriter CiCi (real name Busisiwe Thwala), who submitted her album for Grammy consideration, is entering 2026 with a clear focus on rising higher.

She shared a powerful message:

“As we step into the New Year, may we rise stronger, dream bigger and move with purpose. May we let go of what held us back and step fully into our purpose. 2026 is about elevation, consistency and impact.”

CiCi didn’t forget her loyal supporters, adding gratitude for the continued love:

“I’m excited for what’s coming and grateful to have you walking this journey with me. I truly appreciate the continued love and support.”

Fans know the star for her soulful hits and authentic energy.

Gigi Lamayne calls for balance and bold wins

Multi-award-winning hip-hop artist Gigi Lamayne (Genesis Gabriella Tina Manney) is all about growth with grace in 2026.

Her wish is simple yet powerful:

“2026 is about growth with grace.” She extended warm blessings to her fans: “good health, big wins and soft landings because we deserve all of it.”

Gigi, who recently showed off her face without make-up, thanked her ride-or-dies for sticking through music, business and life’s ups and downs:

“Thank you for riding with me through music, business and life. May we hustle smarter, laugh harder and shine without apology.”

Known for her fierce bars and recent spiritual journey, her message blends ambition with kindness.

Sweet Guluva teases big moves and positivity

Fresh off his Big Brother Mzansi victory and rising fame, media personality and actor Sweet Guluva (Akhonamathemba Zwane) is dreaming even bigger.

His New Year's wish covers all bases:

“More growth, more purpose and more love. I hope the New Year brings courage to chase dreams, grace in every season and faith to keep going even when it gets tough.”

He didn’t stop at wishes. He dropped a teaser for what’s coming:

“Expect more acting, more music and even bigger moments ahead. Let’s make 2026 a year of progress, positivity and winning together.”

Mzansi already knows his charisma from the reality show, and now he’s gearing up to dominate screens and stages.

Sweet Guluva teased big moves and positivity for his New Year's resolutions.

Source: Instagram

