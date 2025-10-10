On Thursday, 9 October 2025, Cici announced a major career milestone on her Instagram account

She shared that she had successfully submitted her album for Grammy Award consideration in three categories

Celebrities such as Londie London, Qwabe Twins, Nomvelo Makhanya and many others filled the comments with reactions

Cici announced that her album was being considered for three Grammy Award categories. Image: ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

South African musician Cici is a step closer to winning a Grammy Award after receiving recognition from the Recording Academy.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, 9 October 2025, Cici shared with her Instagram followers that she had received three Grammy Award considerations for her album, Busisiwe 2.0. Grammy consideration means a recording has been submitted and is eligible for voting by members of the Recording Academy for the upcoming Grammy Awards.

Cici celebrates after submitting her album for Grammy Awards

Cici, who embraced her new calling as a woman of God, revealed that her album is being considered in the following categories: Best R&B Album (Busisiwe 2.0), Best Gospel Performance/Song (Amen), and Album of the Year (Busisiwe 2.0). Sharing the news on Instagram, Cici thanked the Recording Academy for the recognition. The post was captioned:

“@recordingacademy thank you for your consideration in these 3 categories: Best R&B Album — Busisiwe 2.0, Best Gospel Performance/Song — Amen, Album of the Year — Busisiwe 2.0. Thank you to everyone who gave their time to this masterpiece.”

See the post below:

Social media celebrates as Cici celebrates Grammy consideration

Celebrities such as Liyema Pantsi, Qwabe Twins, and former Scandal! actress Nomvelo Makhanya, Zimbabwean musician Tamy Moyo, as well as Londie London, who recently made her musical comeback, filled the comments with celebratory and congratulatory remarks.

Here are some of the comments:

londie_london_official said:

“Wow 🔥🔥🔥🔥🙌🏽”

liyema_pantsi remarked:

“THIS IS BIG NINAAAA😢❤️❤️❤️❤️”

_mvelomakhanya said:

“Look at God!!!!!! 🥹🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”

official.qwabetwins cheered:

“Yesss🙌🙌🙌🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥 asambe.”

misst_pr shared:

“👏👏👏👏👏 well deserved recognition, you are the best 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️, so happy for your recognition!”

ally.fipaza said:

“Congratulations, CiCi🥳. Honestly, this album was everything. It deserves this❤️❤️❤️YOU deserve this❤️❤️❤️❤️”

sulungeka_ntsaluba asked:

“Not to be negative, but aren’t the Grammy nominations announced on the 7th of November?? Did I miss something?”

tamy_moyo gushed:

"🔥🔥🔥 yes queen"

Cici opens up about overcoming mental health struggles

In other news, Cici opened up about how music helped her deal with and overcome her depression.

In an interview, the singer revealed that she had been struggling with her mental health and that music carried her through it.

"I wasn't myself, but I had my music, which got me through that," she said.

Cici said even fans expressed how her songs helped them through their own difficulties.

Cici breaks silence on ‘Hamba Juba’ royalties drama

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Cici responded to the hit 2023 song Hamba Juba royalties drama.

This came after collaborators Lady Amar and JL SA made videos alleging that they were never paid for the song. The hit song has amassed millions of streams on platforms such as Spotify and millions of views on YouTube.

