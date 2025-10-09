DJ Black Coffee paid tribute to his childhood friend and fellow musician Victor Mbotho, following his passing

Black Coffee took to his official X (Twitter) account and shared a picture of himself on stage with Mbotho and two other childhood friends

Fans and fellow musicians offered condolences and admired the long-standing friendship between Black Coffee and his pals

DJ Black Coffee paid tribute to his childhood friend Victor Mbotho with a throwback photo. Image: Shane Anthony Sinclair

Source: Getty Images

Internationally acclaimed South African producer and club DJ Black Coffee is mourning the loss of his childhood friend Victor Mbotho.

Black Coffee took to his X account on Thursday, 9 October 2025, to pay tribute to his late friend Victor Mbotho, who passed away earlier in the week. The post was captioned:

“We lost a good friend in you Mbotho. RIP bhuti🙏🏿🕊️”

Mbotho’s cause of death or his funeral and memorial details had not been shared at the time of writing.

The Grammy Award winner also shared a throwback photo of himself, his friends, the late Victor Mbotho, Camagu Mabuya and Mnqobi Shoba, whose wife reportedly filed for divorce after 11 years. In the photo, all four friends were on stage, dressed in suits and singing. On the far left, a young Black Coffee is gesturing with his hand, perhaps emphasising part of the song.

See the picture below:

SA reacts as Black Coffee mourns childhood friend

In the comment section, several social media users paid their respects to Victor Mbotho and consoled Black Coffee. Others admired how Black Coffee and his friends, especially Mnqobi Shoba, also known as Shoba, have come a long way. Shoba also mourned Mbotho.

Here are some of the comments:

@djkabila said:

“RIP Victor, my brother. Sorry, my friend✨✨🙏🏿”

@ndumnyandu shared:

“May his soul rest in peace🕊️🕊️”

@Brownsteezzy remarked:

“Grootman and Shoba have come a long way, man. This is what friendships are supposed to be about.”

@Mosky_Mothapo said:

“Askies mfethwu. Our Boyz2Men”

Who was Black Coffee’s friend Victor Mbotho?

From information gleaned on the internet, Victor Mbotho wasn’t only a musician. He used to teach music, specifically arranging, at Central Johannesburg College.

Apart from performing with Black Coffee and his friends, Mbotho also played with Echoes Zase Mzantsi.

DJ Black Coffee and others mourned Victor Mbotho. Image: dudumakhoba

Source: Instagram

On Monday, 6 October 2025, musician Dudu Makhoba also paid tribute to Victor Mbotho on her Instagram account. She remembered his sense of humour even in the most difficult situations. Dudu Makhoba suggested that Mbotho passed away after battling an illness for some time. Part of the post read:

“I'm deeply hurt because I had plans to visit you, but I didn't get the chance. You've always been so positive about life, and when you fell ill, I thought He'll bounce back, it will pass, I mean it's Victor Mbotho🤷‍♀️.”

See the full tribute by clicking here.

Black Coffee releases tribute set to friend

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Black Coffee honoured Off White designer Virgil Abloh just under a month after his passing.

DJ Black Coffee released a body of work as a tribute to the life and talent of his good friend Virgil. The South African musician shared a video of himself and Virgil cooking up some magic and penned his late friend a sweet message.

