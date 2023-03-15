A serial killer from Zimbabwe has been handed multiple life sentences for preying on Limpopo women

Themba Prince Willards Dube would lure women with the promise of work before assaulting robbing, and killing them

Judge Griet Muller slammed Dube for showing no remorse for his heinous crimes before handing down the hefty sentence

POLOKWANE - A Zimbabwean serial assaulter and murderer will live out the rest of his life behind bars after the Polokwane High Court slapped him with a hefty sentence.

The Polokwane High Court has handed a Zimbabwean serial killer eight life sentences plus 88 national years.

Themba Prince Willards Dube, who made Limpopo his hunting grounds, was sentenced to eight life sentences in addition to 88 years for a litany of heinous crimes.

Dube's convictions include two counts of sexual assault, six counts of murder, five aggravated robbery counts, a count of extortion, one of theft, one count of possession of stolen property and another of being an illegal immigrant.

Zimbabwean serial killer lured his victims with the promise of employment in Limpopo

National Prosecution Authority Spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said the serial killer illegally entered South Africa in 2008, TimesLIVE reported.

During his time in the country, Dube would lure his victims with the promise of employment.

Once the killer had his victims' trust, he would take them to bushes near Polokwane Airport, Mokaba stadium, Dendron Road, Matlala Road and Blood River, where he would assault, rob and murder them.

Police arrest Zimbabwean serial killer for possessing victim's cellphone

Dube's reign of terror came to an end when police arrested him in October 2021 for possessing a phone that belonged to a woman that was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo earlier that month.

Malabi-Dzhangi revealed that before Dube was arrested, he phoned the woman's relatives and tried to extort R1 000 for her safe return, SowetanLIVE reported.

Investigations led to the discovery of the bodies of four other women, which were dumped in different locations in the Capricorn district. A search of Dube's rented room in Seshego Zone 3 uncovered the belongings of some of his victims.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Griet Muller said Dube's crimes were premeditated, and the serial killer showed no remorse for his actions or the pain he had caused the families.

South Africans believe the Zimbabwean serial killer should have been deported

Here's what South Africans are saying about the Zimbabwean serial killer's hefty sentence.

Lucas Moeng said:

"We must get rid of this governing party in next year's elections so that the constitution will be changed and the death penalty reinstated."

Andrew Chirima celebrated:

"Good news."

Freedom Mjr Snr suggested:

"I think south Africa must take these guys to be sentenced and do their time in Zimbabwe."

John Naicker complained:

"For 8 lifetimes...and 88 years we must feed, clothe, educate, accommodate, nurse and what else this mampara."

@mohajmp commented:

"Our justice system needs overhauling. Our border control systems need overhauling. Our crime prevention tactics need overhauling."

