Slikour's wife is allegedly planning to nullify their marriage after a bombshell discovery

It turns out that Melissa Wilkinson didn't read their marriage contract, which specified that they were getting a prenup, which she was unaware of

Mzansi weighed in on Melissa's predicament and shamed her for not taking precautions to understand her contract

Melissa Wilkinson reportedly plans to nullify her marriage contract with Slikour. Images: siyametane

Source: Instagram

Melissa Wilkinson, Slikout's wife, is said to be seeking to challenge the basis of her marriage. This was after she allegedly considered a divorce.

Melissa reportedly discovered that instead of a community of property contract, she signed an antenuptial agreement, which she neither examined nor sought advice on - yoh!

Slikour's wife suffers another marriage blow

Melissa Wilkinson and her husband Slikour, real name Siyabonga Metane, are in a messy space in their marriage and it keeps getting messier.

Remember when Melissa revealed that her estranged husband had a tendency to disregard her from important decisions? Well, it seems this began at the very beginning of their marriage.

According to Sunday World, the couple, who married in 2017, signed an antenuptial agreement after registering their marriage - but Melissa didn't know this because they previously agreed to marry in community of property.

Not only that, a source close to Wilkinson disclosed that the mother of two did not have a chance to read her contract or find legal advice. She allegedly plans to obtain a court order to declare the contract invalid despite her husband's lack of cooperation.

Moreover, it's said that before presenting the contract, the rap pioneer allegedly asked his wife to disclose the value of her assets.

Mzansi weighs in on Slikour's marital drama

Netizens' jaws are on the floor from all the tea, where many dragged Melissa for not reading her contract before signing it:

ShootDJ said:

"She thought she was slick, but that one was Slikour."

RoninDexx was stunned:

"How do you just sign something you don't understand?"

KeithSagi said:

"Oh, baby, we don’t sign anything we don’t understand or without having a legal rep."

Mthiimkhulu asked:

"Whose fault is it that she did not have time to look at the ANC before putting the pen to paper?"

Nonki_M wrote:

"An own goal on her part for signing without reading or seeking legal advice."

