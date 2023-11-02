58-year-old Lawrence Faucette passed away six weeks after a groundbreaking pig heart transplant

WORLD - Fifty-eight-year-old Lawrence Faucette passed away nearly six weeks after receiving a genetically modified pig heart transplant. Faucette was a former Navy veteran, scientist, and family man.

Lawrence Faucette is pictured with his wife, Ann Faucette, before his surgery. Image: Mark Teske/AP

Source: Original

According to The Independent, the father of two became the second human to ever receive an animal organ worldwide. The procedure was at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Dr Bartley Griffith, the doctor who performed the surgery, mourned the death of Faucette in a statement. He said:

“We mourn the loss of Mr Faucette, a remarkable patient, scientist, Navy veteran and family man who just wanted a little more time to spend with his loving wife, sons, and family."

The statement said the deceased showed significant signs of improvement, but developed signs of rejecting the heart before succumbing on 30 October.

First pig transplant performed

The Guardian reported the first pig transplant was performed last year on 57-year-old David Bennett, who lived for two months before dying. Bennett showed no signs of rejecting the heart in the weeks after the surgery.

The handyman's immune system is believed to have produced antibodies that caused a virus in the heart and led to his death.

