A mom dropped some facts in a TikTok video that has racked up over 1 million views thanks to it being so relatable

TikTok user @krystianatiana made it known that she now has to cross her legs before she sneezes and it is all thanks to her kids

Fellow mothers lapped the clip up, flooding the comment section with messages admitting to the struggle

Mom life is not for the faint-hearted. A lady recorded a relatable video showing her sneezing with crossed legs, claiming her kids did this to her, lol. The clip has received 1 million views as a result of it being so relevant, and also funny.

TikTok user @krystianatiana has other mothers laughing at her crossed leg sneezing video. Image: TikTok / @krystianatiana

Source: UGC

Women go through a whole load of changes when they have a baby that some do not even care to share with their family, let alone the world. But this momma had no shame in letting peeps know that not even sneezing is safe anymore.

TikTok user @krystianatiana’s relatable #momlife clip has racked up over 1 million views. In the clip, she uses the well-known Kelly Clarkson son Because of You to let her kids know that they did this to her.

Shame, moms really do go through the most, however, they wouldn’t have it any other way.

Social media users lap up the relevance of this relatable mom clip

While weeing yourself when sneezing is no joke, the fact that it is so relatable to so many women is just hilarious. Fellow momma’s flooded the comment section, admitting that they know exactly what the good sis is talking about.

Take a look at some of the hilarious comments:

@eronica_C said:

“Never related to anything this much in my life 3 kids later.”

@beautiful said:

“My mom does this all the time she says “YOU DID THIS”

@angeliqueguzman2708 said:

“I mean it’s kinda their fault that mom life ❤️”

@CJJ Family said:

“15 years like that… Just had a hysterectomy and a sling done no more leaks EVER again!! It’s a whole new world over here ”

@Aleksander Lange said:

“I saw this in my mind ”

