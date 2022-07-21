A lady who lives in Johannesburg is over the moon with the big moves she’s made in her life as a businesswoman

Sinenhlanhla Mkhize took to LinkedIn to reflect on how awesome she feels to have achieved her dream of owning an advertising company

Netizens were proud of the successful mother-of-two and wished her well in the post’s comment section

A successful momma from Johannesburg has taken to the socials to express how grateful she feels to have obtained her dream of being a businesswoman.

Sinenhlanhla Mkhize is excited to have a thriving advertising company. Image: Sinenhlanhla Mkhize/ sine_mkhize.

The woman owns a thriving advertising company, Siyabangena Group, which she started around February 2015.

Taking to LinkedIn, Sinenhlanhla Mkhize posted about how she always used to fantasise about owning her own office and being self-employed, thanking God Almighty for the blessings:

“Sitting in my office, in my own business. I used to daydream about this when I was still in corporate, yearning to own my own advertising agency.

"Here we are, seven years in, and we are doing big things with our blue-chip clients. Siyabangena, hayi into yokudlala. God has been good.”

LinkedIn peeps showered mom-of-two Sinenhlanhla with praise and noted how impressed they were with her big moves:

Sicelo Ngcobo said:

“Wow, congratulations, Sne.”

Bongeka Mhlaluka wrote:

“Well done, sis.”

Lerato Rapetsoa added:

“Black girls are doing it!”

