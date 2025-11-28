The rugby world is in mourning following the passing of former Wales national team captain, Mike 'Spikey' Watkins, who passed away at 73.

The former Cardiff and Newport hooker made his international debut at 32, playing against Ireland in 1984, This was largely thanks to Bobby Windsor, the Pontypool icon who served as Wales' preferred hooker between 1973 and 1979 and earned five British and Irish Lions caps across two tours. Impressively, he went on to earn four caps for his country, and all of them came with him leading the team as captain.

In 1976, He joined Cardiff, representing the city club in 118 matches until 1981. He then transferred to Newport, where he added 229 appearances for the Black and Ambers before retiring from rugby in 1987.

Watkins passed away in Bangkok, where he had resided for nearly 20 years. Reports indicate he had recently experienced a severe fall that necessitated surgical treatment.

Spikey's death came days after the deaths of South African flanker Sive Tshaka and former rugby referee Max Baise, who died at the age of 93.

Watkins dies at 73

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand released an official statement on their facebook account to announce the passing of Watkins.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Mr Michael John ‘Spikey’ Watkins. On behalf of the British Chamber of Commerce Thailand, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," the statement reads.

"Mike was a Marketing Manager at RSM Recruitment - Thailand , a valued BCCT Member, and was widely respected for the same professionalism and strong commitment to his work as he showed playing rugby for Wales, Cardiff and Newport. He will be fondly remembered by many across our network."

Source: Briefly News