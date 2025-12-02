Robin Smith: South African Born Cricket Legend Dies Unexpectedly at Age 62
Robin Smith, the former England batsman, has passed away at 62, according to an announcement from Hampshire, the English county team, on Tuesday.
Born in South Africa, Smith represented England in 62 Test matches from 1988 to 1996. His family confirmed that he died suddenly on Monday in Australia, where he had been residing.
Source: Briefly News
