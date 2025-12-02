Rachel John, who is rumoured to be dating South African rugby star Siya Kolisi, has been spotted showing off her rugby skills in a trending video on social media.

The Springboks captain has been on the major news since popular Dutch influencer joined him to attend the ATP finals, a move that sparked dating rumours between them on social media.

The 24-year-old social media influencer also travelled to Dublin and was spotted with other Springboks wives and girlfriends when South Africa defeated Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Rachel John spotted showing off rugby skill

In a viral video shared by Rachel John on her official TikTok account, she was seen playing rugby, which showed that she had experience in playing the same sport as her new lover.

The influencer, known for her curly hair, wore a Springboks Sevens training jersey as she ran drills alongside male and female participants on the pitch.

“This is new”, Siya Kolisi's alleged girlfriend captioned the video.

In addition to giving rugby a try, Rachel John is gifted in several other areas. She is a qualified surfer, an amateur kickboxer, a published writer, and a fan of sharing dance videos on social media.

