Dave and Jenny Marrs’ net worth: How does the HGTV couple make their money?

Dave and Jenny Marrs’ net worth is estimated between $2 million and $5 million. Their wealth comes from their hit HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous and its spin-offs, professional construction work, and retail partnerships. They are known for restoring old homes, with Dave focusing on construction and Jenny handling design.

A look at Dave and Jenny Marrs’ net worth and career earnings

According to The List and Closer Weekly, as of 2025, Dave and Jenny Marrs’ combined net worth is estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million. While the couple has not shared exact figures publicly, this estimate is based on their long-running success on HGTV, business ventures, and real estate projects.

In a December 2025 interview with TV Insider, speaking about continuing Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny said:

I think we will keep doing this as long as we can. As long as people enjoy the show and as long as we get to be a part of making people’s homes beautiful and telling people’s stories. It’s really a pretty cool job that we get to have.

On how the audience influences the show’s future, Dave said:

HGTV is running a business… It’s a testament to the people who have come alongside us and are watching the show.

How does Dave and Jenny make money?

Dave and Jenny Marrs are well-known HGTV stars, best recognised for hosting Fixer to Fabulous. Over the years, the couple has built a strong brand in home renovation, real estate, and television. Below is an overview of their primary sources of income:

HGTV and television income

HGTV and television work play a major role in Dave and Jenny Marrs’ overall income. Their main show, Fixer to Fabulous, has been airing on HGTV since 2019 and is one of the network’s popular renovation series. As hosts, the couple earns money for each season they appear in, usually through contracts that pay per episode or per season.

They also star in spinoffs such as Fixer to Fabulous: Welcome Inn and Fixer to Fabulous: Italiano. While their exact salary is private, high-profile HGTV hosts reportedly earn between $10,000 and $50,000 per episode. In a December 2025 interview with Swooon, Jenny Marrs briefly spoke about working closely with her husband and how their personal bond shapes their career, saying,

We’ve just always kind of done life together. Dave is my best friend. I can’t imagine not working together in all areas. I think working together is actually really good because we understand each other’s days and what the craziness of our days looks like. We just have fun together. We also travel together.

Marrs Developing

In 2004, before HGTV, Dave and Jenny founded Marrs Developing, a home renovation and construction company based in Bentonville, Arkansas. They have completed over 300 home renovations in Northwest Arkansas, including custom new builds and historic restorations, generating more income.

Real estate ventures and events

The couple owns a restored 1903 farmhouse located on a working farm in Bentonville, Arkansas. Their home is a unique architectural rescue; originally slated for demolition in downtown Bentonville, the couple saved the structure in 2012 by splitting it into three pieces and hauling it to their property to be reassembled and renovated.

They also own the Welcome Inn, a historic 1870s farmhouse they transformed into a luxury holiday rental. They also earn significant fees for public appearances and speaking engagements, often ranging from $150,000 to $299,000 per event, according to Celebrity Talent International.

Retail and product lines

Retail and product lines are another important income stream for Dave and Jenny Marrs. They partnered with Walmart to launch The Marrs Collection under Better Homes & Gardens, which includes indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, and home decor sold nationwide.

They also own Marrs Mercantile, an upscale boutique in Centerton, Arkansas, offering locally sourced goods and items featured on Fixer to Fabulous. In addition, Marrs on Main, their newer downtown Bentonville storefront, serves as a showroom for Jenny’s designs and curated vintage pieces, further expanding their retail brand.

Books and media

Jenny Marrs is also an author, and book sales contribute to their earnings. Her first book, House + Love = Home, was released in 2023, and her second book, Trust God, Love People, was released in October 2025.

Brand partnerships

The couple maintains lucrative multi-year partnerships with major brands, notably with Cornerstone Building Brands, where they promote products like Mastic siding, Ply Gem windows, and Simonton doors. Other brands that they partner with include Taos Footwear and Re-Bath.

Where is Dave and Jenny Marrs’ home located?

Dave and Jenny Marrs live in a historic, rescued farmhouse in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Who is suing Dave and Jenny Marrs?

In January 2025, Dave and Jenny Marrs settled a 2023 lawsuit filed by Matthew and Sarah McGrath, who had alleged breach of contract and construction defects regarding a home purchased from the Marrses’ company.

Does Jenny Marrs have a medical condition?

According to TV Insider, Jenny disclosed about living with chronic conditions, a herniated disc and plantar fasciitis, which sometimes cause significant pain and sometimes limit her mobility and physical labour during home renovations.

How much does it cost to hire Dave and Jenny Marrs?

To hire Dave and Jenny Marrs for their reality show, you must live within 30 miles of Bentonville, Arkansas. According to the show's official casting application, there are several rules to follow and a minimum renovation budget of $120,000 available for the project.

Who are Dave and Jenny Marrs’ children?

Dave and Jenny Marrs have five children: twin sons Nathan and Ben, daughters Sylvie and Charlotte, and their youngest son, Luke.

Jenny and Dave Marrs’ net worth, estimated to be between $2 million and $5 million, reflects their success on HGTV and their astute business choices. They earn through hosting Fixer to Fabulous, running their renovation company, investing in real estate, and owning retail stores and product lines. Their TV fame also helps with brand deals and social media opportunities.

