Scott Galloway’s net worth is estimated to be between $40 and $100 million, built over the years as a business founder, podcast host, consultant, professor, author, and media voice. While he has achieved substantial success, his definition of wealth is captured in his words:

When passive income is greater than [the] burn, that’s the definition of rich.

NYU Stern professor, entrepreneur, and bestselling author Scott Galloway. Photo: @profgalloway on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Scott Galloway is an NYU Stern professor, entrepreneur, bestselling author, and widely recognised media figure.

He founded Prophet, which reportedly sold for $30 million , and built L2 Inc., which Gartner acquired for over $160 million .

, and built L2 Inc., which Gartner . He also launched the e-commerce company RedEnvelope and works as a keynote speaker, earning up to $200,000 per speaking engagement .

. His empire encompasses bestselling books, real estate ventures, and the Prof G podcast, which reportedly generates approximately $15 million annually.

Profile summary

Full name Scott Galloway Nickname Prof G Date of birth 3 November 1964 Age 61 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Mother Sylvia Galloway Father George Thomas Galloway Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Beata Galloway Children 2 University UCLA; Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley Profession Professor, author, entrepreneur, podcaster, business analyst Social media Instagram TikTok Facebook X (Twitter)

Scott Galloway's 2026 net worth is between $40 and $100 million

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Street, Prof. G’s net worth is estimated to be between $40 million and $100 million. He is widely recognised for his insights on wealth-building and investing.

During an interview with Sam Parr on the Money Wise podcast, he explained what drives success, saying:

If you want to be really successful, you have to collect allies along the way. You have to be put in a room of opportunities, even when you’re physically not in that room.

Facts about Scott Galloway. Photo: @profgalloway on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

How did Scott Galloway get so rich?

The American entrepreneur has built his wealth through his work as a professor, author, podcaster, speaker, and business founder. Below is a breakdown of the sources of his wealth:

He has made millions as a business founder

Scott Galloway has created multiple start-ups that generated millions, including major acquisitions.

In 1992, he founded marketing consultancy Prophet, which was later sold for about $30 million, according to Forbes.

He launched RedEnvelope in 1997 as a curated gift platform, and the San Francisco Business Times reported its bankruptcy in 2008.

In 2010, he built the digital intelligence firm L2 Inc., which Gartner acquired for about $160 million in 2017.

in 2017. In 2019, Scott introduced the education startup Section4, which later raised $30 million in Series A funding in 2021, according to Business Wire.

Scott Galloway's podcast makes over $35 million annually

The businessman co-hosts the Pivot podcast with journalist Kara Swisher, generating around $10 million annually. He also hosts The Prof G podcast, which earns between $15 and $20 million yearly. In an interview with Semafor, he said:

It is important that people talk about money, share investment ideas...I openly talk about the money I make, investments I make, [the] dumb things I've done, and smart things I've done.

He is a five-time New York Times bestselling author

As listed by Penguin Random House, the entrepreneur and podcast host is a five-time New York Times bestselling author. In addition to his 2025 release Notes on Being a Man, his bestsellers include The Four (2017), The Algebra of Happiness (2019), Post Corona (2020), Adrift (2022), and The Algebra of Wealth (2024).

Scott Galloway at NYU Stern to celebrate NYU One Day. Photo: @nyusternalumni on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

His speaking engagements can reach $200,000 per event

Scott Galloway earns a living as a keynote speaker and consultant for high-profile events. His virtual fees range from $50,000 to $100,000, and in-person engagements can exceed $200,000 per engagement, according to AAE Speakers.

He is also a professor of marketing at New York University’s Stern School of Business. In 2024, he donated $12 million to Berkeley and UCLA while donating 100% of his NYU salary back to the university.

Other earnings and investments

The podcaster has also earned from several board positions, including $440,000 annually with Urban Outfitters. He is the founder of the Webby Award-winning weekly newsletter No Mercy/No Malice.

In 2019, he had investments in stocks, including 334,000 X (Twitter) shares, which he later sold for $20 million. On an episode of The Prof G Pod, he shared his thoughts on diversification, saying:

In investing, diversification is your Kevlar. It ensures that no one bad decision is a fatal blow.

Scott Galloway at the Prof G Markets Live with Scott Galloway and Ed Elson on March 10, 2025, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Travis P. Ball/SXSW Conference & Festivals

Source: Getty Images

Exploring Scott Galloway's house and assets

While other assets, including Scott Galloway's private jet and car collection, remain unverified, the multimillionaire owns a 3,300-square-foot SoHo apartment, according to The New York Times.

He also reportedly bought a Delray home in 2013 for $1 million and sold it in 2022 for $3.7 million. On Steven Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast, he shared a real estate tip, saying:

Find a nice home or a rental unit that you can rent out or upgrade...Do that every few years and take advantage of the tax deduction, and then roll into something bigger.

Scott Galloway at the Featured Session Prof G Predictions: 2025 during SXSW Conference & Festivals in the Austin Convention Center on March 8, 2025. Photo: Mike Jordan/SXSW Conference & Festivals

Source: Getty Images

Frequently asked questions

How much is Professor G worth? He has an estimated net worth between $40 and $100 million .

He has an estimated net worth . Who is Scott Galloway's wife? The professor is currently married to Beata Galloway, and they have two children.

The professor is currently married to Beata Galloway, and they have two children. What is Scott Galloway's religion? He has publicly stated that he is an atheist.

Conclusion

Scott Galloway's net worth, built through entrepreneurship, bestselling books, podcasts, and strategic investments, is impressive. His empire demonstrates how vision and innovation can create lasting financial success.

READ MORE: Amal Clooney’s net worth and career

As Briefly.co.za published, Amal Clooney is a British-Lebanese human rights barrister and the wife of American actor George Clooney.

She practices at Doughty Street Chambers and holds senior international legal and academic appointments. Amal and George Clooney share a combined net worth exceeding $550 million, including a $50 million real estate portfolio.

Source: Briefly News