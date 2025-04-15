News about Gae Exton, Christopher Reeve's ex-partner, hit the headlines after she took part in Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story. The 2024 documentary film about the life of the beloved American actor premiered in New York City on September 18, 2024.

Gae Exton is Christopher Reeve's first partner and the mother of his children Matthew and Alexandra. Photo by Tom Wargacki, Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Gae and Reeve had two children together, Matthew and Alexandra , and split in February 1987 .

, and . She pursued a career in modelling .

. Exton made her first appearance in 1979 , in the 50th Anniversary Gala for USC's Field Department.

, in the 50th Anniversary Gala for USC's Field Department. Christopher Reeve was an American actor, activist, and author famous for his role as Superman in the Superman series (1098 - 1987).

Gae Exton's profile summary

Full name Gae Exton Gender Female Date of birth January 10, 1951 Age 74 years (as of 2025) Place of birth London, England Nationality British Ethnicity Caucasian Height 5 feet 6 inches Weight 61 kg (approx) Marital status Single Ex-spouse Christopher Reeve Children Matthew Exton Reeve and Alexandra Exton Reeve Famous as Christopher Reeve's former partner Profession Modelling executive Net worth $1 million (approx)

Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve's relationship timeline

Exton and Reeve began their relationship in the late 1970s when Christopher rose to fame for his role as Superman in the 1978 film. They were together for a decade and maintained a private relationship.

Christopher Reeve and Gae Exton during Party for Kate Burton's Opening in "Alice In Wonderland" at Gallagher's Restaurant in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Ron Galella

Source: Original

What happened between Gae Exton and Christopher Reeve?

It is believed that their relationship was overshadowed by Christopher's fame as Superman and later his tragic accident, which left him paralysed. After the celebrity couple parted ways, Reeve moved on and married Dana Reeve in 1992.

Dana Charles Reeve was an American producer and talented actress known for Oz (1997), Everyone's Hero (2006) and Law & Order (1990). She was a beacon of hope for Christopher after a horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed from the neck downwards.

Who raised Christopher Reeve's children?

Although Gae is regarded as Christopher Reeve's first wife, they were never married despite having two children. They have a son, Matthew Exton Reeve, born in 1979, and a daughter, Alexandra, born in 1983. After parting ways, they remained committed to co-parenting their children until his untimely demise in October 2004 at age 52.

Dana and Reve were also blessed with a son, William Elliot 'Will' Reeve, on June 7, 1992. Will is a television reporter and anchor.

Christopher Reeve, son Matthew Reeve, and Gae Exton circa 1983 in New York City. Photo by PL Gould

Source: Getty Images

Who took care of Christopher Reeve's son?

After Christopher passed on, he left his son under the custody of Dana. Sadly, she succumbed to lung cancer on March 6, 2006, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Dana made arrangements for her 13–year–old son to live with their next-door neighbours so he could finish school. Will also received support from his half-siblings, Matthew and Alexandra Reeve.

Where is Gae Exton now?

Gae is still alive and going about her endeavours. After her relationship with the Superman star ended, the English model opted for a private life away from the public eye. Despite her low profile, she is considered a strong, independent woman.

Her son, Matthew, is a producer, director, screenwriter and activist. Her daughter, Alexandra, is the CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, a non-profit organisation that protects civil rights and civil liberties.

What is Gae Exton's net worth?

Gae accumulated a net worth of around $1 million from her career as a former model. It is also reported that her ex-partner, Christopher Reeve, had a net worth of $10 million at his death in 2004.

Christopher Reeve and Gae Exton during "Superman" New York City Premiere at Loews Astor Plaza Theater in New York City, New York, United States. Photo by Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Trivia

Gae Exton ( age 74 years as of 2025 ) was born on January 10, 1951 , in London, England.

) was born on , in London, England. She gained prominence as the former spouse of Christopher Reeve , an acclaimed actor, director, and activist.

, an acclaimed actor, director, and activist. Gae and Reeve share two children : Matthew Reeve and Alexandra.

: Matthew Reeve and Alexandra. Gae Exton's husband passed on in October 2004 at the age of 52 due to heart failure.

Gae Exton's relationship with Christopher Reeve was a significant part of his life, and together, they raised their two children who would continue his legacy. Their relationship brought her into the limelight, especially as Reeve gained popularity for his iconic role as Superman.

READ ALSO: Who is Charly Arnolt's partner?

Briefly.co.za published an article about Charly Arnolt, a renowned sports broadcasting figure who has worked with major companies like WWE, ESPN, and Fox. Despite her public persona, she has managed to keep her personal life under wraps.

Charly Arnolt's partners have always been rumours, but the Indianapolis native keeps her love life hidden from the public. Discover more about her relationships & love life.

Source: Briefly News