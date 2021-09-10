Heavy K has shared that he has not been doing very well since he lost his mother back in 2015

The talented DJ and producer expressed that he had to move away from the spotlight to focus on himself after his mom died

Khusta, who is preparing to drop new music, shared that he now feels ready to move on to the next chapter in his life

Heavy K has opened up about some of the difficulties he has endured ever since he lost his mother back in 2015.

The talented music producer told his fans that he has not been performing at his best since the passing of his mom. The star took to social media and shared that he had to take a back seat for a while because his life had been moving at a fast pace at the time.

Heavy K opened up on difficulties he faced after losing his mom. Image: @khusta_official

Source: Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the star expressed that he is now ready to start a new chapter in his life.

"But now I’m coming for everything that was meant for me! It's a new chapter now. Indonga season begins now," he wrote, according to TshisaLIVE.

The musician is preparing to drop a new project titled Indonga. His fans took to his comment section on the photo-sharing platform to share their thoughts on his post. Check out some of their comments below:

iam_governor wrote:

"God bless your hustle. You are one of the best artists SA has ever had."

sontshikazi_lee said:

"You've always been one of the best producers in S.A And sometimes we have to go through things to become the best version of ourselves."

karaboow_mos commented:

"Sending you lots of strength."

marxtebogo said:

"Continue with drum and leave Amapiano. Your style is unique and some people want your craft. We watching the space."

learnforex_nam added:

"King Khusta. We right behind the stereo to support you Ntwana."

MacG trends after Heavy K interview

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG trended on social media recently after interviewing Heavy K on the latest episode of Podcast and Chill with MacG.

The musician took to Twitter to give a shout-out to MacG and his co-host Sol Phenduka for inviting him to the podcast. Heavy K wrote:

"Special shout-out to my bro @MacGUnleashed & @Solphendukaa really had fun! Continue killing it #PodcastandChill."

MacG and Heavy K trended on the micro-blogging app following the epic interview. Both the stars' fans reacted positively to the podcast. @lungani_lushaba said:

"Very interesting interview... Khusta shows us that when you always remain true to yourself and not live according to people's standards you go very far."

Source: Briefly.co.za