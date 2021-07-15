Lebo M Wants Justice for His Late Son Who Passed Away 18 Years Ago

Reality TV star Lebo M has revealed that he wants justice for his son who died 18 years ago when he was only a year old

The Lion King creator's little boy passed away at their Dainfern home while in the care of a 21-year-old nanny

It is reported that Thembalethu allegedly drowned and the nanny was sentenced in 2008 but was able to fork out a R3 000 instead of going to serve her sentence in jail

Lebo M is on a mission to get justice for his late son, Thembalethu Morake, who passed on 18 years ago. The Lion King producer's son reportedly drowned in 2003 at their family home in Dainfern, Johannesburg. He was only a year old.

At the time, the famous playwright was still married to Nandi Ndlovu-Goodjohn. According to reports, Nandi had left the baby in the care of a nanny to go to a funeral.

ZAlebs reports that the 21-year-old nanny was sentenced to a year in prison but he managed to pay a fine of R3 000. City Press reports that Lebo expressed that he will subpoena everyone should the trial happen. The 57-year-old dad believes that there's more to the story and he wants answers.

Lebo M and his wife Angela Ngani-Casara call it quits again

In other news, Briefly News reported that Lebo Morake, the famous producer and composer and his wife Angela Ngani-Casara have ended their relationship for the third time.

They had decided to go their separate ways after a failed attempt to build a family together. Social media commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on Twitter and gave some background detail to the situation.

The couple had tried hard to make their relationship work and they revealed they are proud of the effort they put in. Unfortunately, they simply couldn't connect with each other. The family appeared on the reality TV show Lebo M - Coming Home.

The couple would like the public to respect their privacy as they process a difficult part of the lives. Lebo M took to social media to speak about the breakup. He thanked his friends online for their support.

