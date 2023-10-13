The annual Feather Awards have announced their nominations for this year's show

In the Drama Queen of the Year category, it pointed at Lebo M, Nonku and Jojo (JoKu), and Ayanda Ncwane

Taking the announcement to their Instagram page, netizens are already placing their bets for the eligible winner

Lebo M, Joku and Ayanda Ncwane have been nominated for the Drama Queen of the Year Award at the 13th Feather Awards. Images: @thereallebo_m, @mrs_jojo_robinson, @ayandancwane

It's that time of the year when the most colourful and flamboyant awards are announcing the newsmakers of the year.

The 15th Feather Awards have revealed their nominations for the most dramatic media personalities of 2023 at a Rosebank presser on Friday, 13 October.

The 13th Feather Awards announces nominations for the Drama Queen of the Year award

The award show that will be hosted by former Feather Awards winner Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle and co-founder Thami Kotlolo on 9 November, took to its Instagram timeline to announce the headline makers of the year and said:

"They have certainly kept our tongues wagging. You know you love them. Here are your three Drama Queens... @therealLEBO_M , the duo that is JoJo & Nonku #Joku , and @ayandancwaneSA"

Check out the post below:

Lebo M and his circle of love

The Lion King composer and producer Lebo M trended higher than any telenovela and kept Mzansi on its feet with his dramatic split from his sixth wife.

Pretty Samuels was accused of many things, from witchcraft to fraud and theft. He later admitted to having trust issues and putting his money before any love affair.

Ayanda Ncwane and her online gospel

Bringing church to social media was the widow of late gospel sensation Sifiso Ncwane, Ayanda Ncwane.

Ayanda trended for her hilarious and sometimes worrisome tongues-ministry. She later told Briefly News that, humour or not, she was happy that her ministry was reaching people.

Nonku thanks Jojo for her friendship during Season 3 of The Real Housewives of Durban

In other Briefly News stories, the last nomination for the Drama Queen of the Year is the Real Housewives of Durban stars Nonku Williams and her self-claimed spoilt housewife friend, Jojo Robinson.

Jojo thanked her friend, Nonku, for being in her defence during the dramatic third season of the famous show.

